Babus, mantris & buzz: Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh soon?

Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh soon?

The reshuffle of Uttar Pradesh cabinet is likely to take place in a few days. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi and according to the speculations, he will discuss names with senior party leaders. The induction of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar is almost certain. But it would be really interesting to see that BJP's OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan also finds place in the cabinet. He faced defeat in Ghosi by-election a few months ago.

Meet Prabodh Minj, first Catholic Christian BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh

BJP has surprised the political circle, when it fielded a tribal Catholic Christian Prabodh Minj from Lundra Assembly constituency in Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh. However, the step yielded positive result and the unconventional candidate won from the seat that was held by the Congress since 2008. The party remained unfazed on the protest of his candidature by some party leaders and firmly believed his potential. Minj defeated sitting Congress MLA Pritam Ram by a convincing margin of 24,128 votes. “BJP is a party that does politics for 140 crore people of the country and is not restricted to any one community”, claimed senior party leader.

BUREAUCRACY

Soumitra Mandal granted VRS

Soumitra Mandal’s VRS application has been accepted and granted with effect from January 17, 2024. He is working as Director (IP), DoT HQ.

Navdeep Aggarwal quits IFoS to join IPS

Navdeep Aggarwal has resigned from Indian Forest Service (IFoS) after his selection in Indian Police Service (IPS) on the basis of CSE 2021 result. He is a 2017 batch IFoS officer of Punjab cadre.

Ms Amisha Srivastava Gupt returns to parent cadre

Ms Amisha Srivastava Gupt has been posted as CIT in the cadre after premature repatriation from deputation as Director (Finance and Accounts) in the NIFT, New Delhi. She is an IRS-IT officer.

KCR men to be sacked in bureaucracy

All close lieutenant bureaucrats of KCR are being sacked in Telengana in a day or two.

Two IRS-IT officers promoted to CCIT grade

Shaji P Jacob and K M Dixit have been promoted to the grade of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT).

Ex-IAS officer of MP cadre ICP Kejoins Adani Group

Great catch by Gautam Adani. ICP Keshari has joined Adani-for his experience –as Advisor-Infrastructure & Energy. He is a former 1988 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

GST Council clears over 1600 cases

The GST Council has cleared more than 1600 cases during the last six years. As per information most of the cases were disposed of by consensus.

Most of the states shifted to VAT

As per information, most of the states have shifted from sales tax to VAT. And gradually foundation for GST laid. Before the GST implementation the business man was paying 17 types of taxes and was facing the Authority of all 17. GST was implemented from July 2, 2017.

Mukul Goel to retire in February

The senior most IPS officer of UP cadre Mukul Goel will superannuate in February next year. Presently he is posted as DG, Civil Defence from May 11, 2022. He is a 1987 batch IPS officer. He is the only IPS officer of 1987 batch.

Two HAG level officers of IPoS shifted

Two HAG level officers of Indian Postal Service (IPoS) have been shifted. S Rajendra Kumar has been posted as CPMG, Karnataka Circle, while K Prakash was shifted as CPMG, Andhra Pradesh Circle.

Dr Subhransu Sekar Acharya appointed CMD, NSIC

Dr Subhransu Sekar Acharya has been appointed Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC). The Search-cum Selection Committee recommended his name. A total of 11 candidates were interviewed for the post.

33 officers of Customs and Indirect Taxes get new postings

As many as 33 officers in the grade of Pr Commissioner/ Commissioner/Addl Commissioner/Jt Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner/ Asst Commissioner of Customs and Indirect Taxes have been shifted and given new postings. Gaurav Kumar, PC, has been posted to Noida GST & CX (Audit); Ranjan Prakash, Commissioner, to Commissioner CC (AR) CESTAT, Delhi; Saroj Kumar Behera, Commissioner, to Kochi (Appeals) GST & CX; Rajiv Magoo, Commissioner, on promotion to Settlement Commission, Mumbai; K Padmavathy, Commissioner, on promotion to Kochi Cus. (P) (R&I Wing); Ajay Kumar Pandey, Commissioner to Mumbai GST & CX (Audit-III); Thari Sitkil, ADC, to DG Vigilance Delhi; Amit Bhashker, ADC, to Chandigarh GST & CX Zone; R L Arun Prasad, ADC, to Thiruvananthapuram GST & CX Zone; Dasari Balaiah to Hyderabad GST & CX Zone; Shankar Prasad Sarma, ADC, to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Sanjay Bangartale to Kolkata GST & CX Zone; K V Ganesh Prasad to DG Audit Bengaluru; Rubal Saroha to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Varun Kumar Singh to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Kanika Dua to DGGI Delhi; Manish Deo Mishra to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Neha Yadav to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Amit Samdariya to DGGI Delhi; Rajeev Ranjan to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Dibyalok to Delhi GST & CX Zone; P S Shivajirao to DGRI Mumbai; Namrata AC Singh to DGGST Delhi to work as OSD in GST Policy Wing CBIC; Dr Nitin Kuimar to DGGST Delhi to work as OSD in GST Policy Wing CBIC; Shrivastava Singh to DGGST Delhi to work as OSD in GST Policy Wing CBIC; Saumya Gupta to DGGST Delhi to work as OSD in GST Policy Wing CBIC; Lavanya Gupta to DGGST Delhi to work as OSD in GST CXI Wing CBIC and Aditya Bhardwaj has been shifted to DGTS Deli to work as OSD to Chairman, CBIC.

IRS C&IT probationers get postings

As many as 35 IRS (C&IT) officers (probationers) have been posted in the grade of Asst Commissioner of Customs and indirect Taxes. Saahil Khare, S Surana, Akshita Srivastava, Pankaj Gujar have been posted to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Harsh Parashar to Pune GST & CX Zone; Abhinanadan Kumar to Mumbai GST & CX Zone; K P Krishnan to Chennai GST & CX Zone; Charu Dhankar to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Deepanshu Geed to Pune GST & CX Zone; Rahul Bansal to Mumbai GST & CX Zone; Sourav Belani and Vishal Chaudhary to Delhi GST & CX Zone; Vikas Agrawal to Hyderabad GST & CX Zone; G M Bhanduas and Rakesh Ranjan to Ahmedabad GST & CX Zone; Ankush Mangal to Bhopal ; K D Chowhan and Vishvdeep Mattu to Vadodara GST & CX Zone; Renu Dahiya to Jaipur GST & CX Zone; Anuradha Agrawall to Panchkula GST & CX Zone and Tushar Parmar is posted to Guwahati GST & CX Zone.

NRIDA extends last date for various posts

The National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) has extended the last date to apply for the posts of Joint Director (P/T), Assistant Director (F&A) and Assistant Director (P/T) on Deputation / Contract basis up to December 15, 2023.

Post of ICFRE Financial Advisor advertised

The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited applications for filling up the post of Financial Advisor at its Headquarters- Dehradun- on deputation basis.

Memorandum of Common Purpose signed

A Memorandum of Common Purpose was signed between Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative representing 124 cites/ Towns on the Mississippi banks and G. Asok Kumar, Spl Secretary and DG, NMCG representing RCA with 142 cities/towns on Indian river banks as members at the Rotary Hall, at CoP28. A step closer to the launch of the Global River Cities Alliance. (G)RCA brought within its folds 124 more river-cities/towns to reach figure of 267 today. More to join on 10 December 2023 during official GRCA launch.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)