Babus, mantris & buzz: BSF and SSB likely to get regular DGs this week?

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Empanelment of 1998 batch IAS in May?

Empanelment of 1998 batch IAS officers to the rank of Additional Secretary in the GoI is expected to take place in May.

BSF and SSB likely to get regular DGs this week?

Now buzz is that two headless CPOs- BSF and SSB, are likely to get a regular DG in the first week of March. These forces are being manned by giving additional charges to CRPF and ITBP DGs.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff retiring in March

The Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral S N Gharmade is scheduled to retire in March.

Success of Delhi police and CRPF !

Delhi police and the CRPF handled chaotic scenes in Delhi on Monday successfully.Though there was possibility of violence. Infact, Delhi CP Sanjay Arora and CRPF Chief S L Thaosen kept round the vigil.

Soma Mandal appointed Member PESB

Chairperson of the SAIL Soma Mandal has been appointed new Member of the Public Sector Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).

Gyanesh Kumar is also Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat

Gyanesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat from March 1 to March 19, 2023. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Tenure of Sanket Bhondve as PS to Nitin Gadkari extended

The tenure of Sanket S Bhondve as Private Secretary to Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, has been extended from upto April 25, 2025. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Vacancy of CMD, NMDC arising today

A vacancy of CMD, NMDC is arising on February 28, 2023 with the expiring term of present incumbent Sumit Deb. The Government of India is yet to appoint an officiating CMD.

Samir Swarup takes charge as Director (HR), NLC India Ltd

Samir Swarup assumed charge as Director (Human Resources), NLC India Limited. Swarup, prior to joining NLC India Limited, was serving as Executive Director (P&A) at the Corporate Office of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). He was responsible for the entire Personnel and Administration stream and has harmoniously handled the complexities of the various Human Resource functions. He is a Post Graduate in Political Science and also has an MBA in Human Resource Management.

Satish Kumar promoted as Member (Engg), CGWB

Satish Kumar, Regional Director (Engineering), has been promoted as Member (Engineering), Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

B L Meena appointed SP, BPR&D

Bhanwar Lal Meena has been appointed as Superintendent of Police in Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2013 batch IPS officer of Assam Meghalaya cadre.

Sulochana Gajraj appointed SP, BPR&D

Ms Sulochana Gajraj has been appointed as Superintendent of Police in Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) on deputation basis for a period of five years. She is a 2010 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

No vacancy in Election Commission this year

There will be no vacancy of any Member in the Election Commission of India this year.The EC will have two vacancies next year.

Will a female candidate be CMD, BHEL?

A female Executive Director, BHEL, Ms Bani Varma appears to be a contender for the post of Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) falling vacant this year on November 1, 2023.

No empanelment at ADG level from Haryana

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1994 batch from Haryana cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General and Additional Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)