Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP preparing to give tough fight to AIMIM chief in Hyderabad

BJP preparing to give tough fight to AIMIM chief in Hyderabad

The BJP is all set to polarise voters in Hyderabad to give a tough challenge to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The party has appointed T Raja Singh, a Hinduwadi leader, an MLA from Goshamahal, as in-charge of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. The party is going to nominate a candidate of his choice as well. Now, if the Congress puts some strong Muslim face for the contest, Owaisi could be in trouble.

Who will attend World Wireless Congress?

The world wireless congress is scheduled for June 2-4 in San Francisco, US. It is said that the organiser wanted to call PM Modi, but the Govt reportedly expressed inability. Now the question is who will represent India? Will the President of India attend?

BUREAUCRACY

Sanjiv Sahai and A P Sawhney were in race for TRAI Chairman?

Former Power secretary Sanjiv Sahai, former member of technology at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) A K Tiwari, and former secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Ajay Prakash Sawhney were also in the race for the post of Chairman TRAI. Finally A K Lahoti, former Chairman of the Railway Board was appointed.

Meet Tenzing Yangki, first woman IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh

IPS Tenzing Yangki happens to be Arunachal Pradesh's inaugural female IPS officer. Despite being the daughter of an affluent IRS and IAS officer, Tenzing, unmoved by the comforts bestowed upon her, chose the path of public service. Her father (now late) transitioned his own career from bureaucracy to politics earlier. She secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 545 in the renowned UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2022. Prior to this triumph, Tenzing had triumphed in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam in 2017. Tenzing's story is a testament to the latent potential and capabilities of women, inspiring others to pursue their aspirations.

Lt Gen Kavita Sahai is first woman Commandant, AMC Centre

Lt Gen Kavita Sahai has been appointed as the Commandant, AMC Centre and College, Lucknow. It’s an academy of immense value to the Armed forces. She joined the Army Medical Corps in 1986. The General has added to her qualifications over the years and has done her MD and DNB in Pathology. She has also a diploma in Oncology and Health Professional Education. She has written over a hundred research papers. She has also been awarded the Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal and Chief of Army Staff Commendation, twice.

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar is Chief Justice, Karnataka HC

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar has been appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Rahul R Nair appointed as DIG, NSG

Rahul R Nair has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in National Security Guard (NSG) on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2008 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Vice Admiral Pathania assumed charge as Chief Hydrographer

Vice Admiral Lochan Singh Pathania assumed charge as the Chief Hydrographer. During his career spanning more than three decades he carried out hydrographic surveys across the entire stretch of the country and in IOR including the challenging task of data collection for IMBL arbitration and for production of new chart in Sundarbans delta. He also has the distinction of serving on board HMS Bulldog of the Royal Navy. Commissioned in the Executive branch of the Indian Navy in 1990, the Flag Officer has commanded IN Ships Darshak and Sandhayak. He has held various important shore appointments being Interviewing Officer & Deputy President of Naval Selection Board, Principal Director (Hydrography) at NHQ, Officer-in-Charge, National Hydrographic Office (NHO) and Joint Chief Hydrographer.

Tenure of Ms Rubina Ali as Joint Secretary, Civil Aviation extended

The tenure of Ms Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation has been extended for a period of two years beyond March 10, 2024. She is a CSS officer.

Sachin Ghorpade appointed as Zonal Director, NCB

Sachin Ghorpade has been posted as Zonal Director in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Hyderabad Zone with (FN) additional charge of Vishakhapatnam Zone for a period of four years. He is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

V K Choubey appointed PS to CM, Jharkhand

Vinay Kumar Choubey has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in Jharkhand. He is a 1999 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Four members of Non-SCS of Odisha awarded IAS cadre

Four members of Non-State Civil Service of Odisha have been promoted to the IAS against the Select List of 2022 and allocated Odisha Cadre. The officers are: Smita Rout, Madhusmita Samal, Sanjay Kumar Biswal and Sagarika Hota.

Retired officer given NFSG

Ajoy Banik, a 1959 batch IRS(C&IT) officer, has been granted NFSG with effect from January 1, 2016. He retired as Additional Commissioner in 2018. NFSG order was issued on January 31, 2024.

Naushad promoted to Dy Commissioner

Md Naushad has been promoted to Dy Commissioner w e f January 1 2019 on ad-hoc basis and notionally. He is an IRS(C&IT Officer.

5 IPS officers of Telangana cadre to retire in 2024

A total of five officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Telangana are due to retire in 2024.

Swapan Kumar Bhattacharya in race for Director (Fin), BHEL

Swapan Kumar Bhattacharya, GM, BHEL, is in the race for the post of Director (Finance), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Ms Swati Singla appointed as Joint Director, Electronics & IT

Ms Swati Singla has been appointed as Joint Director, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. She is a 2012 batch IES officer.

Rajkumar appointed as Deputy Director, Land Resources

Rajkumar has been appointed as Deputy Director, Land Resources. He is a 2015 batch IES officer.

Four IAS officers to retire in Nagaland cadre in 2024

Only four officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in Nagaland cadre in 2024.

Various posts advertised by NABET

The Quality Council of India (QCI) has advertised for 8 Executive officers for NABET. The last date of online submission is February 21, 2024.

Post of Director GETCO advertised

The Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited has invited applications for the post of Director of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO). The applications should reach latest by February 8, 2024.

Vice-President reconstitutes panel of Vice-Chairpersons comprising eight members

The Vice-President and Chairman Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar has reconstituted the panel of Vice-Chairpersons comprising eight members. The newly appointed Vice-Chairpersons include Mrs Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, Mrs Seema Dwivedi, Dr Amee Yajnik, Mrs Mausam Noor, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, and Lt Gen (Dr) D P Vats (Retd.).

