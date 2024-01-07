Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP List of Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi?

BJP List of Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi?

The BJP will select Lok Sabha candidates on the basis of the survey of the PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. In three Vidhan Sabha elections tickets were distributed on the survey of the Delhi leaders.

68 Rajya Sabha Members to retire

Altogether 68 Rajya Sabha Members are retiring this year. A total Ministers in Modi Cabinet are also Rajya Sabha Members who are retiring.

BUREAUCRACY

IRS officer to join NDB in Shanghai?

A director level officer has reportedly been shortlisted for the Shanghai office of NDB Vice President and CRO Anil Kishora. Orders are expected to be issued.

Will Gujarat cadre IAS officer join Rajasthan Govt?

Grapevine has it that Gujarat cadre 1991 batch IAS officer J P Gupta is joining the Rajasthan Government as Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Bhajan Lal. One can wait and watch.

Naveen Gulati appointed DG, HR, Railway Board

Naveen Gulati has been appointed DG (HR) Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Management Service (lRMS) officer.

Satish Kumar appointed Member, Rolling Stock, Railway Board

Satish Kumar has been appointed Member, Traction & Rolling Stock, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Management Service (lRMS) officer.

Ravinder Goyal appointed GM, North Central Railway

Ravinder Goyal has been appointed GM, North Central Railway. He is an Indian Railway Management Service (lRMS) officer.

Ashok Kumar Verma appointed GM, CORE/Prayagraj

Ashok Kumar Verma has been appointed GM, CORE/Prayagraj. He is an Indian Railway Management Service (lRMS) officer.

Dr M Balaji appointed as Deputy Chief of Commission, Embassy of India

Dr M Balaji has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Brussels at Joint Secretary level. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Parveen Kumar appointed as Advisor to ED, IMF

Parveen Kumar has been appointed as Adviser to the Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, USA. He is a 2004 batch IRS-IT officer.

