Babus, mantris & buzz: Baghel to be CM in Chhattisgarh again

Baghel to be CM in Chhattisgarh again!

Congress circles in Delhi say that Bhupesh Baghel is going to be the Chief Minister again in Chhattisgarh. It is felt that Baghel never betrayed the Congress party.

Is Chhattisgarh Governor trying to make his son politically relevant?

It is heard that the Chhattisgarh Governor, Biswabhusan Harichandan is making all efforts to establish his son in the Odisha politics? His statements on Odisha Government irked the BJD and the party has urged him to refrain from making statements on Odisha Government. Harichandan was earlier the revenue and disaster management minister in Odisha in the BJD-BJP coalition government from 2000 to 2009. BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra and Priyabrata Majhi claimed that the Chhattisgarh Governor is desperate to find a politically relevant position for his son. Harichandan's son Prithiviraj is the general secretary of BJP's Odisha unit.

12 IPS officers retiring in November

As many as 12 IPS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in November 2023. They are: Om Prakash Mishra, Parwaiz Ahmed and Lallianmawia of AGMUT; Madhu Sudan of Himachal Pradesh; S L Thaosen of MP; B K Upadhyay of Maharashtra; A Sudhakar Rao and D B Giri of Sikkim; Ashok Kumar Anju Guipta of Uttarakhand and Suman Bala Sahoo and Kalyan Mukhopadhyay of West Bengal cadre.

Lt General Tiwari likely to be new E-n-C Eastern Command

Lt General RK Tiwari is likely to be new E-n-C Eastern Command. He is presently posted in Prayagraj.

Will Khandelwal be Member (Infrastructure) in Railway Board?

A K Khandelwal who has recently joined as GM/ECR is likely to be appointed as Member (Infrastructure) in the Railway Board next month when R N Sunkar retires. He is a 1987 batch IRSE officer.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Pandey gets additional charge of DG, CCI

Dr Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Adviser (Advocacy), IC & CBD, has been assigned an additional charge of Director General of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Major reshuffle likely in top echelon of the Judiciary in states?

A major reshuffle of Chief Justice in the state High Courts is expected to take place this week. One can wait and watch.

Will Justice Sujoy Paul be Chief Justice in a Southern state?

Grapevine has it that a senior Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Sujoy Paul is being elevated as Chief Justice of a Southern State.

Upgrading posting of Sanjay Bandopadhyay to Secretary level extended

The upgrading posting of Sanjay Bandopadhyay, Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India to the Secretary level has been extended upto August 31, 2024. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Upgrading posting of Tanmay Kumar to Additional Secretary level extended

The upgrading posting of Tanmay Kumar from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change has been extended upto December 3, 2024. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

