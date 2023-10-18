Babus, mantris & buzz: Astrologically good period of Rahul Gandhi from November

Astrologically good period of Rahul Gandhi from November

Astrologers say that Rahul Gandhi’s good period will start from October 31. Favourable stars in his horoscope say so, they said.

Who will be new CM of BJP in Rajasthan?

In case of BJP coming to power in Rajasthan who will be the CM face of BJP ? One thing is certain either of the three Diya Kumari, Balak Nath or Arjun Meghwal will be the BJP choice.

BUREAUCRACY

Meeting to select TRAI Chairman ?

A high powered meeting was reportedly held to select new Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

SC Collegium likely today

Supreme Court Collegium is likely to meet on Tuesday. A couple of names for Judges in the SC are likely to be recommended.

Appointment of new CIC soon

Appointment of new Chief Information Commissioner is likely to be made this month ..Altogether 62 persons have applied for the post.

Bagchi appointed Ambassador/Permanent Representative to UN

Arindam Bagchi, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva. He is 1995 batch IFS officer.

(We said this on October 5)

Member, Finance Railway Board superannuating this month

Ms Anjali Goyal, Member, Finance, Railway Board is scheduled to retire this month. She is an IRAS officer.

Sanjay Kulshreshtha takes over as CMD, HUDCO

Sanjay Kulshreshtha, ED, REC Limited, has taken over the charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO).

R Rama Kumar inducted as SP, SBI

R Ram Kumar has been inducted as Superintendent of Police in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 2015 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

P Krishnakant inducted as SP, SBI

P Krishnakant has been inducted as Superintendent of Police in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 2016 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Deepak Kumar appointed ADG, CRPF

Deepak Kumar, Director, North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Anurag Agrawal gets additional charge of Director, NEPA

Anurag Agrawal, IG, CRPF, has been assigned an additional charge of the post of Director, North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA). He is 1998 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Manoj Bapna returns to parent cadre

Manoj Bapna, Director, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1988 batch IDSE officer.

Sanjay Kumar Verma in race for CMD, MECON Limited

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Director (Commercial), MECON, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MECON Limited.

ITS officer to join CVC

Ravinder Kumar will join CVC as Director for a period of five years, under Central Staffing Scheme. He is an ITS officer.

Justice Siddharth Mridul appointed Chief Justice, Manipur HC

Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge, Delhi High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Alok Ranjan is Addl CGA-PFMS

Alok Ranjan has assumed the charge of Additional Controller General of Accounts (PFMS) division. He is an ICAS officer of 1993 batch.

Anup Kumar Srivastava apopinted as ED, NMCG

Anup Kumar Srivastava, Member (Planning), Ganga Flood Control Commission, has been appointed as Executive Director (Technical), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

