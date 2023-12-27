Babus, mantris & buzz: Amit Shah is now Sardar Patel of new India

Amit Shah is now Sardar Patel of new India!

Sardar Patel used to be known as ‘Ironman’ and now in modern India Home Minister Amit Shah is considered to be another Sardar Patel because of his similarities.

Had Rahul Gandhi served as Minister?

It is said that had Rahul Gandhi served as Minister with the then PM Manmohan Singh, he would have been a polished man. Indira Gandhi, it may be recalled, had served as Minister before becoming the PM.

BUREAUCRACY

Empanelment of 2008 batch IAS early next year?

Empanelment of 2008 IAS officers to the rank of Joint Secretary in the Government of India is going to take place early next year.

Four vacancies in UPSC

At present there are four vacancies of Member in the Union Public Service Commission.

K K Babu gets eleventh extension in Gujarat

Who says PM Narendra Modi only uses bureaucrats. See the case of K Kailashnathan who has been given eleventh extension as Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister. A 1979 batch IAS officer, K K Babu who was Principal Secretary to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi has since then served several Chief Ministers, Anandi Ben Patel and Vijay Rupani and now serving the CM Bhupendra Patel.

IPS officers deputed to NIA to get 2 year service extension

The ACC has approved the proposal of the MHA for amendment in the IPS Tenure Policy regarding regulation of tenure in NIA. Accordingly, IPS officers deputed to NIA whose retention in NIA is considered to be in public interest may be allowed further tenure up to two years instead of the present three years in addition to the normal tenure subject to a maximum tenure of 7 years. Besides, proposals for the grant of extension in the tenure of officers appointed to NIA would be submitted for the approval of Home Minister up to DIG level and ACC for IG and above level, while currently recommendation of extension of service of officers of all levels are submitted to ACC.

Two states to have new CS and new DGP

West Bengal and Odisha are going to have new Chief Secretaries and DGP’s on January 1.In both the states CS and DGP are retiring on December 31.

Will Sanjay Malhotra return to Rajasthan as CS?

One of the brightest civil servants in the country Sanjay Malhotra has been picked up by PM Narendra Modi as Revenue Secretary. Now 1990 batch IAS officer Malhotra is much in demand for the post of Chief Secretary in his parent cadre Rajasthan. The only question is whether he will be relieved from the Centre. It was stated previously similar situation had arisen in the state when Rajiv Mehrishi was sent to Rajasthan as Chief Secretary and once things settled down he was recalled by the Centre and made Finance Secretary, Home Secretary and later on CAG.

CBIC member Rama Mathew to retire

Member CBIC Rama Mathew is retiring by this month end. She is 1988 batch IRS (C&CE) officer. Who will succeed her? Interviews have already been held.

R K Tyagi to join as CMD, Power Grid Corp on Jan 1

R K Tyagi, Director (Operations), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, will be taking over the charge as Chairman & Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India. He will succeed incumbent K Sreekant retiring on December 31, 2023.

300 eligible IAS officers identified for 15th MCTP

The DoPT has shortlisted 300 IAS officers for 15th round of Phase-V training of the mandatory Mid Carrier Training Programme (MCTP). These officers belong to 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 1nd 1997 batches. IAS officers of 1997 batch will get first chance while 1992 batch will have 3rd and last chance. Remaining batch officer , those who attends will get second chance.

Post of 15 Administrative Members CAT advertised

As many as 15 posts for Administrative Members, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) have been advertised. The last date to receive applications is January 6, 2024.

NASF selected candidates to be interviewed on Jan 8

As many as six persons have been selected for the position of Research Associate - Agricultural Extension/ Agricultural Economics/ Economics and allied disciplines - at National Agricultural Science Fund (NASF), ICAR Headquarters, New Delhi. The candidates will be interviewed on January 8, 2024. The selected candidates are, Dr Satarupa Modak, Dr Monika Sharma, Dr Ushia Rai, Dr Gireesh S, Dr Radhika Tanwar and Dr Sandeep Kaur.

Pradip Kumar Choubey appointed Judicial Member ITAT

Pradip Kumar Choubey, District Judge, has been appointed Judicial Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years.

Kamal Kant appointed Judicial Member ITAT

Kamal Kant, Retd. District Judge, has been appointed Judicial Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years.

Nikhil Choudhary appointed Accountant Member ITAT

Nikhil Choudhary has been appointed Accountant Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years. He is an IRS officer of 1991 batch.

Malathi Sridharan appointed Accountant Member ITAT

Malathi R Sridharan has been appointed Accountant Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years. He is an IRS officer of 1989 batch.

Renu Jauhari appointed Accountant Member ITAT

Renu Jauhari has been appointed Accountant Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of 4 years. Renu is a former IRS officer of 1987 batch.

