Babus, mantris & buzz: After PM’s warning to Odisha, now turn to WB?

After PM’s warning to Odisha, now turn to WB?

It is whispered that, as a precautionary measure, the main contractors and Liaisoners working in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) of West Bengal PHE have reportedly been alerted by the senior officers of the department, and for the time being, all communications have been halted, along with deleting each other's electronic chats and communications and patching up records to have the minimum impact if any central investigation agency makes an inspection. The officers in the West Bengal government are of the view that the Prime Minister can launch an investigation in the State after he warned Odisha of the misuse of Rs. ten thousand crore allotted under the JJM scheme to the state. Is the next number of West Bengal?

Who is running Congress?

Many senior leaders who have left the Congress raised voice against the party leadership. One thing was common in their accusation that the party leadership was not listening to their grievances and they were forced to quit the party. Now the question is who within the coterie is running the party?

BUREAUCRACY

Idashisha Nongrang to be Meghalaya DGP?

Whisper has it that Idashisha Nongrang is being appointed new DGP of Meghalaya. She is a 1992 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Who will be new CMD of SBI?

Interview for the post of CMD State Bank of India is likely to be held in the last week of this month. Informer sources said that C S Setty is ahead in the race followed by Ashwini Kumar Tiwari.

Tarun Kapoor gets Co-terminous extension

Tarun Kapoor Adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given co-terminous extension in the PMO.

Behra returns from RVNL deputation

Ranjan Kumar Behra has returned from deputation to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and posted on Northeast Frontier railway in the cadre. He is an IRSEE officer.

Additional charge of CVO, BEL to Ms Kalyani Sethuraman extended

Additional charge of CVO, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to Ms Kalyani Sethuraman, CVO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru, has been extended for a further period of six months beyond April 18, 2024. She is a 1994 batch IRAS officer.

SK Senapati gets extension as CPM, BCL

SK Senapati, formerly Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Sr. DME), Coordination, South East Central Railway (SECR), has been given extension in his tenure of deputation with Braithwaite & Co. Limited (BCL) as Chief Project Manager at Visakhapatnam upto July 18, 2026. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Union Home Secretary informs Mizoram CS, no decision yet to seal Indo-Myanmar border

The Union Home Secretary has informed Mizoram government that no orders have been issued to close the Indo-Myanmar border on the Mizoram side. He also assured that there are no immediate plans to seal it. The union Home Secretary also directed Assam Rifles to reopen it immediately. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma disclosed it and clarified that there has been no directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs to seal the border. He informed that upon learning of the border sealing, he (Mizoram Chief Minister ) instructed the Chief Secretary to investigate the matter. Subsequently, the Chief Secretary contacted the Union Home Secretary. In response, the Union Home Secretary stated that no such orders have been issued to close the border. The initial announcement of the border closure had sparked concern and apprehension among local authorities and residents alike.

To discuss infiltration dynamics, Special DG, BSF meets J&K DGP

Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Special DG BSF and head of its Western command called on DGP of J&K, RR Swain at Jammu. In an hour and a half long meeting, both sides discussed in detail about the current security situation in different areas and pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, including infiltration related dynamics. IG BSF, Dinesh Kumar Boora participating in the discussions provided valuable analytical inputs and actionable points for greater coordination in meeting the new challenges. Discussion covered election deployment, terrorist activities in BasantGarh area and threats in Rajouri and Poonch.

Vijay Kumar Goel appointed as Director, DoNER

Vijay Kumar Goel has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). He is a 2009 batch IRSME officer.

Four DG/ADG level IPS officers reshuffled in UP

Four DG/ADG level IPS officers have been reshuffled in Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, P V Ramasastry has been appointed as DGP, Prison Administration and Reform Services, while Satya Narain Sabat takes over as DGP, CBCID and Anand Swarup is ADGP, PHQ. Besides, Dr N Ravinder is shifted as ADGP and DG, KGSO.

Two IPS officers promoted to DG rank in Rajasthan

Two IPS officers of 1992 batch in Rajasthan: Hemant Priyadarshi and Sanjay Kumar Agrawal have been promoted to the DG rank.

Posts of MD & Director (Fin) in NDFC post advertised

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advertised for the filling up of the posts of Managing Director and Director (Finance) in National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Ltd., through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) mode.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)