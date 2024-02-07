Babus, mantris & buzz: Abhishek Singhvi likely to seek RS entry from Rajasthan

RSS Pratinidhi Sabha to decide about Prant Pracharak

Meeting of the Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS is scheduled to be held in Nagpur in March. Major Decisions about changes in Prant Pracharak will be taken in the meeting.

Abhishek Singhvi likely to seek RS entry from Rajasthan

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi is likely to be Congress party candidate from Rajasthan. Last time he got elected from West Bengal with the help of TMC but right now relations between the two are reportedly not cordial. Singhvi's term ends in April.

According to new rule, the first EC to be appointed in Feb

One Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey is going to retire on February 15. He is a 1984 batch UP cadre retired IAS officer and had taken over the charge of EC on June 9, 2021. Now all eyes are on his incumbent who will be appointed under the new law passed by the parliament last year.

Who will be new CEO Maharashtra?

Who will be Chief Election Officer (CEO) in Maharashtra? A panel of Manisha Verma, Choklingam and Santosh Kumar has reached the EC.

All positions in ADB filled

All positions in the ADB Manila have been filled after the appointment of Vikas Sheel 1994 batch Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer. R Ponnuraj 2000 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer as Senior advisor and Smita Sarangi 2008 batch IAS as Advisor are already there.

Sanjay Jaju joins as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting

Sanjay Jaju has taken over the charge as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

Dr Rajiv Mani is also Secretary, Legal Affairs

Dr Rajiv Mani, ILS, Secretary, Legislative Department, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

Post of Jitender Yadav upgraded to Director level

The post of Jitender Yadav as Private Secretary to the Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, has been upgraded to Director level. He is a 2010 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

7 Assistant Commissioners' VRS accepted

The CBIC has accepted the Voluntary Retirement request of seven Commissioners from the IRS(C&IT). R S Badri, Kanta Prasad, Anil Kumar Som and C. Tandapani Rajgol's VRS will be effective from Feb 1, 2024 while VRS of Neeraj Garg shall be effective from Feb 21, 2024. Two ACs- Umesh Kumar Verma and Yashawant Bhanarker have taken on VRS from January 31.

Amresh Kumar Mishra to return to Chhattisgarh?

Amresh Kumar Mishra is likely to return to the parent Chhattisgarh cadre from central deputation. He is 2005 batch IPS officer.

Punjab, perfect example of imbalance Police force

With the promotion of three IPS officers as ADGP, Punjab has become the state having the perfect example of imbalance in the Police force. The state now has 17 DGPs and 28 ADGPs. However, the number of IG is 10 while the state has just 20 DIGs. And only three DGP level officers are on central deputation. The officers include Dinkar Gupta, Parag Jain and Harpreet Singh Sidhu. Of the 28 ADGPs, only one, 1997-batch officer PK Rai, is on central deputation. The real reason behind the heavy top-sided Police system is, during insurgency in the 90s, the state was allotted more IPS officers as per the cadre strength and secondly, senior officers are reluctant to go on central deputation. The effect of the top-heavy force came to the fore when recently an ADGP-rank 1997-batch IPS officer, Naunihal Singh, was appointed as the Amritsar police commissioner. The post is generally handled by a DIG or IG-rank officer. Similarly, another ADGP-rank officer, SPS Parmar, was posted as head of the Bathinda range, the post handled by a DIG or IG-rank officer.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed Vice Chief of Indian Army

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff. He is presently heading the Northern Army Command and will be taking over on February 15.

Prashant Kumar most decorated IPS officer

Prashant Kumar, acting DGP of UP, is the most decorated IPS officer, According to information, he has been awarded the president police medal 5 times and 109 commendation letters. A 1990 batch IPS officer is scheduled to retire in May 2025. Sources are hopeful that he may be posted as regular DGP. But final decision lies with the CM Yogi.

Alok Gupta is new Principal Secretary to Rajasthan CM

Alok Gupta has been appointed principal secretary to Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.He is 1996 batch IAS officer.

SBI sees 35% dip in net profit in Q3

The State Bank of India (SBI) has disclosed a 35 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter concluding on December 31. This decrease has been attributed to a one-time provision made for pension liability and dearness relief neutralisation. Dinesh Khara is the Chairman of SBI.

Manish Kumar is also CMD NCL

Manish Kumar, Director (Personnel), NCL, has been assigned an additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

