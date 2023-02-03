Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP to focus on 60 weak seats?

File Photo

BJP to focus on 60 weak seats?

Only the BJP is now on election mode for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Insiders say PM Modi has pointed out weak 60 seats to capture.

They are going to be powerful after Rahul’s Yatra?

In Congress circles it is said that after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Digvijay Singh, SachinPilot, Mallikarjuna Kharge,Jitu Patwari, Arum Yadav, Kanhaiya Kumar,Jaivardhan Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja, Raghuram Rajan,BS Hooda and Deependra Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhbir Singh Sukhu, D Shivkumar will become important and powerful.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Jishnu Baruah be new Chairman CERC?

Latest grapevine has it that former Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah is being appointed new Chairman of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).He is former 1988 batch IAS officer of Assam cadre.

Udayraj Surana quits Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax

Udayraj Surana, ACIT, Ahmedabad, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre.

Krishna Kumar Singh eligible for Chairperson, SAIL

Krishna Kumar Singh, Director(Personnel), appears to be eligible for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Umesh Singh appointed MD & CEO, CERSAI

Umesh Kumar Singh, General Manager, Central Bank of India, has been appointed to the post of Central Registrar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD& CEO), in the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI).

Sanjeev Singhal gets charge of CMD, Mazagon Shipbuilders Limited

Sanjeev Singhal, Director Finance, Mazagon Shipbuilders Limited, has been assigned an additional charge of CMD, Mazagon Shipbuilders Limited.

Ganti Venkat Kiran selected as Director (P&P), KIOCL

Ganti Venkat Kiran, CGM, KIOCL, has been selected for the post of Director (Production & Projects), KIOCL Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 1, 2023.

Pankaj Kumar Sharma joins as Director (Prod), NALCO

Pankaj Kumar Sharma has taken over the charge as Director (Production), National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). Prior to new assignment, he was serving in NMDC as Chief General Manager at Global Exploration centre, Raipur.

Post of Vaibhav Bajaj PS to Health Minister upgraded to Director grade

The post of Vaibhav Bajaj as Private Secretary to Health Minister has been upgraded as Director. He is a 2009 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

G C Murmu takes over chairmanship of SAI20

Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), has taken over the chairmanship of SAI20, with India assuming the G20 presidency. The SAI 20 Engagement Group of G20 nations recognises the crucial role of Supreme Audit Institutions in fortifying governance, office of CAG said in a statement. The SAI20 Engagement Group under CAG of India aims to bring together an ecosystem wherein SAIs are active partners in governance, promoting transparency and accountability.

Shailendra Kumar promoted to Controller of Mines grade

Shailendra Kumar, Regional Controller of Mines in Indian Bureau of Mines, has been promoted to the grade of Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Ines.

Sibin C is new CEO Punjab

Sibin C has been appointed as Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab. He is 2005 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Subhrasuchi Sarkar promoted to DDG grade in GSI

Subhrasuchi Sarkar has been promoted to the grade of Deputy Director General in the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Vinod Kumar Tiwari returns to parent cadre

Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, has been repatriated to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 1986 batch IFoS officer.

Malik is ADG Airports in CISF

Gyanendra Malik has taken over charge as ADG Airports in the CISF.

Abhijit Ghosh appointed as Director (HR&CA), BLC

Abhijit Ghosh, Senior Vice President, BLC, has been appointed as Director (HR&CA), Balmer Lawrie & Co Limited. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment to the post.

Rohit Kumar Agrawala appointed as Director (Fin), CPCL

Rohit Kumar Agrawala, CGM, OICL, has been appointed as Director (Finance), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment to the post.

Kartikeya Sinha appointed as Director (P&M), NSIC

Kartikeya Sinha, GM, BSNL, has been appointed as Director (Planning & Marketing), National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment to the post.

