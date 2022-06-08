Award of PMG for bravery and DG’s Disc for Manipur Assembly Election 2022

In an investiture ceremony organized by Group Centre, CRPF Imphal, Deepak Kumar, Second in Command, presently posted in 86 Bn, CRPF was felicitated with President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 17 Officers of CRPF were also decorated with DG’S Disc and Certificate of Manipur Police DG for Manipur Assembly Election 2022 by Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IG, Manipur & Nagaland Sector, CRPF, Imphal at Group Centre Langjing.

In the year 2018, Deepak Kumar, Deputy Commandant, CRPF While on deputation to Jharkhand Police in Giridih district launched a massive search operation against Maoists at Akbakitand village on 05-06 March, 2018. During a tight siege Deepak Kumar caught Maoist Sunil Manjhi alive on whom a prize money of 25 lakhs was declared alongwith 01 AK-47 and 26 rounds. He was granted with PMG for his gallant act on the occasion of Independence Day 2021.

Similarly, the Director General of Manipur Police had awarded the Disc and Certificate to Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IGP, Manipur & Nagaland Sector, CRPF along with 16 other officers of CRPF of different Units/Battalions in Manipur for the crucial role played by these officers in the peaceful conduct of Assembly Election 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS appreciated the daredevil acts of Deepak Kumar, Second in Command and CRPF officers for their role during Assembly Election 2022 and expressed that CRPF will continue to do such good work for maximum good for people of Manipur and the nation. Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, DIG(Administration) and P.K Nayak, DIG(Operation), M&N sector were also present there on this occasion.