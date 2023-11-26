Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Railway Safety Across India

Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a detailed review of various safety aspects of Indian Railways today. This review was attended by senior officers of Ministry of Railways as well as by General Managers of 17 Railway Zones throughout the nation.

In the review meeting, Vaishnaw emphasised on various aspects of railway operations such as automatic signalling, working hours of crew, modernization of railway yards with the infusion of latest technology incorporating latest standards of safety. Apart from this he highlighted the need to keep the disaster management teams and equipment in readiness to meet any challenge in short time.

Further, he instructed the formulation of that a fortnightly ‘Safety Action Plan’ at various levels. He also added that this will be reviewed n regular basis.

Senior officials from SWR Head Quarters and Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi Divisions took part in this meeting through video conference.