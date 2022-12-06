e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryAround 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participate in 'Khandesh Run'

Around 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participate in 'Khandesh Run'

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

More than 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participated in the 'Khandesh Run' festival organized by Jalgaon Runners Group Pudhakaran. Many of these were 3, 5, 10, 21 kms. Kelly completed the marathon run successfully. 10 km from thousands of runners Male Gattat Jain Irrigation co-operative Mahendra Rajput became the third rank winner. In addition, Bhimrao Avtade, co-operative in the security department of Adult Voyogat Takarkheda, became the second runner-up in the 10 km race. He was felicitated by MP Unmesh Patil, ex-MP Dr. Ulhas Patil, Vishnu Bhangale along with trophy, honor symbol or a prize of five thousand rupees in the presence of dignitaries.

RECENT STORIES

Around 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participate in 'Khandesh Run'

Around 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participate in 'Khandesh Run'

SJVN wins another 200 MW Solar Project: CMD Nand Lal Sharma

SJVN wins another 200 MW Solar Project: CMD Nand Lal Sharma

SV Narasaiah Auditorium inaugurated at ‘The Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics’,...

SV Narasaiah Auditorium inaugurated at ‘The Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics’,...

Central Railway records highest ticket checking revenue ever by any zone on Indian Railways

Central Railway records highest ticket checking revenue ever by any zone on Indian Railways

Central Railway’s 50.93 MT reports best ever freight loading during April to November 2022-23

Central Railway’s 50.93 MT reports best ever freight loading during April to November 2022-23