Around 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participate in 'Khandesh Run'

More than 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participated in the 'Khandesh Run' festival organized by Jalgaon Runners Group Pudhakaran. Many of these were 3, 5, 10, 21 kms. Kelly completed the marathon run successfully. 10 km from thousands of runners Male Gattat Jain Irrigation co-operative Mahendra Rajput became the third rank winner. In addition, Bhimrao Avtade, co-operative in the security department of Adult Voyogat Takarkheda, became the second runner-up in the 10 km race. He was felicitated by MP Unmesh Patil, ex-MP Dr. Ulhas Patil, Vishnu Bhangale along with trophy, honor symbol or a prize of five thousand rupees in the presence of dignitaries.