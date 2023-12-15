APCF to kick off Season 2 of Positive Weekends with ‘Ramayan On Tabla’

User

The Anuradha Pal Cultural Foundation (APCF) will kick off Season 2 of Positive Weekends initiative with a spectacular musical rendition titled 'RAMAYAN ON TABLA', presented by the acclaimed band, The Anuradha Pal Collective.

The groundbreaking storytelling experience promises a mesmerising blend of vocals, rhythm, poetry and instrumental music; incorporating Folk, Classical and Fusion genres to narrate timeless stories and impart profound learnings from the Ramayan.

What: The Anuradha Pal Collective presents Ramayan on Tabla, with Folk, Classical & Fusion, Vocal & instrumentals.

When: Sunday, 17th December | 7:30 a.m.

Where: Birla Garden, Near Hotel Tulip Star, Juhu, Mumbai. Location

Positive Weekends™is a transformative socio-cultural initiative by APCF that has left a lasting impact on the lives of over 1500 individuals through a harmonious blend of music concerts, meditation, yoga and environmental awareness in open spaces. In Season 1, we had the privilege of hosting 20 leading musicians and dancers, offering free access to all, as part of our mission to make Indian Classical music & heritage easily accessible to everyone and foster positive interactions and bonding across age groups and classes.

One of the unique aspects of our initiative is the inclusion of young children from underprivileged schools, inviting them to join the artists on stage. We also ensure they receive nutritious snacks during these events.

This groundbreaking event, marks the beginning of Season 2, that promises to build on the success of the previous season, and continue APCF's commitment to cultural enrichment and positivity through diverse and captivating experiences, in a way that transcends traditional boundaries.

Pandita Anuradha Pal

“If the male synonym for Tabla is Zakir Hussain, then the female equivalent has to undeniably be Anuradha Pal.” – Hindustan Times

Hailed by the Bangkok Post as 'one of the world's leading & most innovative Tabla maestros, percussionists and composers', Anuradha Pal's is a transformative musical journey shaped by virtuosic repertoire, creative improvisations and mathematical precision. A disciple of Ustads Alla Rakha & Zakir Hussain, she has regaled world audiences at over 5000 concerts in prestigious festivals like Woodstock, WOMAD, Masters of Indian Music, Darbar, Voices of the World, to name a few, across 30 countries with her vibrant rhythmic innovations. Her groundbreaking collaboration of the FIRST EVER live Tabla cum Multi-percussion and Musical compositions with Fashion at Dior Fall ’23 amassed over 13 plus million views. A recipient of the President’s

National Award and 108 citations, she has collaborated with top artists of diverse genres (Latin, Jazz, African, Flamenco, Indian & Western Classical, Folk, Pop, EDM) across the globe and continues to push boundaries in the realm of global music exploration. Her recent instrumental collaboration 'Kautilya' for Spotify is hugely popular with the youth & has already got over 12 million views across social media. More Details on www.anuradhapal.com