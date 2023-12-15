Anuvibha organizes seminar to free youth from the curse of drugs

On December 11, a campaign "Elevate: Experience the Real High" conducted under the aegis of Anuvrat Vishwa Bharti Society (Anuvibha), a special seminar was organized at the S.N.D.T. Women's University, Santa Cruz West. In this seminar organized under the guidance of Anuvrata Anushasta Acharya Mahashraman Ji, eminent intellectuals from across the country participated and contemplated on how our young generation can be saved from the clutches of drugs.

Coordinator of the program "Elevate: Experience the Real High" and Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai, Ashok Kumar Kothari introduced the theme of the seminar and introduced the guests. He said that to make this campaign successful, it is our priority to connect experts from different fields, NGOs, Government Organizations & other Volunteers and make this program effective.

In the seminar, Acharya Mahashraman said that due to ignorance and attachment a person can commit wrong things. Ignorance is a great curse. If the veil of ignorance is removed, then a person can give up the wrong conduct. He said that if various important sections of the society including police, administration and doctors cooperate, this program can be made effective and the youth can be freed from the menace of drug addiction.

Acharya Mahashraman further said that non-violence, restraint and penance are excellent blessings. These have been accepted by all religions. Anuvrat movement addresses these virtues. Anuvrat stands for small vows. For example, if you cannot follow non-violence completely then Anuvrat tell you to not kill innocent living beings. Live in harmony with each other while following the path of morality. Stay drug-free, try to avoid consuming intoxicants. He said that addiction means that without which a person cannot live. First the man consumes drugs, later the drugs start eating the man. This also applies to alcohol, gutkha and other intoxicants.

Anuvrat Anushasta said that the 75th year of the beginning of the Anuvrat movement is going on. It is being celebrated as Anuvrat Amrit Varsh. During this period many programs are being organized. Acharya made the NCC cadets present in the seminar to take the pledge not to consume drugs for 5 years till 2028 or for the whole life and to caution others about this issue. A large number of other people present in the pandal also took this pledge in the holy presence of Acharya Pravar.

Munishree Dr. Abhijeet Kumar, spiritual supervisor of the program "Elevate: Experience the Real High" said that today's program is a unique opportunity for social and spiritual coordination. Elevate program is an important program to achieve spiritual heights rather than physical heights. Its strength is the blessings of a great saint like Acharya Mahashraman.

Famous Nephrologist Dr. Vishwanath Billa, while throwing light on the structure of human body and brain, said that a cycle of experience of pleasure and pain runs in our life. A chemical called dopamine causes this. Modern lifestyle has affected the functioning of the human structure that has evolved over millions of years and drug addiction is a negative result of this impact. He said that every person has the ability to include positive influences in life by protecting himself from negative influences. This can save us from becoming victims of drugs.

Psychologist and transformational coach Dr. Azhar Hakim said that India is a young country today. 30 percent of our population is youth below the age of thirty years. This is the age when the direction of life is determined. It is a fact that if youth can stay away from drugs till the age of 25 years, then there is every possibility of him remaining drug free throughout his life. For this, if school and college children can be trained in activities, company, exercise and spirituality, then their lives can be improved.

Chief guest Major General Yogender Singh, Additional Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC) said that drug addiction is ruining everyone, rich and poor. Drugs are such a cancer which is not only causing harm at the personal level, it is also making the society hollow. To save our future generations from this, we will have to focus on this and work in a coordinated manner. Discipline is important in Army and NCC. A large number of NCC cadets are also present here. We all will play an active role in building a better society by joining this campaign against drugs.

Dr. Ashish Panat of S.N.D.T. Women's University said that it is an honor for us that Acharya Shri's feet stepped in our institute. Our organization has joined the “Elevate” campaign and he assured that together we will make this campaign successful.

Anuvrat Vishwa Bharti President Avinash Nahar expressed his gratitude for the continuous blessings that Anuvrat Anushasta is receiving for the Elevate program being run to protect the society from the harm of drugs and expressed confidence that with the cooperation of NCC, Mumbai Police and other institutions, we will definitely succeed in this mission of nation building.

Anuvibha trustee Sumathichand Gauthi expressed his resolve to take this campaign abroad.

Famous singer Anuradha Paudwal made the atmosphere spiritual by singing ‘Namokar Mantra Hai Nyara’.