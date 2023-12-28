Annual award distribution ceremony of NARAKAS under the chairmanship of SJVN

On December 26, the annual official language award distribution ceremony and half yearly meeting of the City Official Language Implementation Committee (NARACAS), Shimla (Office-2), constituted under the chairmanship of SJVN Limited, was organized in the premises of SJVN Limited. On this occasion, Geeta Kapoor, Director (Personnel), SJVN, Sushil Sharma, Director (Projects), SJVN, Chandra Shekhar Yadav, Head of Department (Hon.), SJVN were present. During this meeting, he was honored with Narakas Official Language Shield for the best official language performance in the member offices. These awards were presented by Geeta Kapoor, Director (Personnel), SJVN. Based on the number of offices, the awards have been divided into three categories namely Government Offices and Financial Institutions, Public Undertakings and Banks category.

Five awards have been assured in each category. The first prize was received by Sushil Sharma, Director (Projects) on behalf of SJVN Limited, Nidhey Gupta, Senior Divisional Manager on behalf of Life Insurance Corporation of India and R.S.Amar, Regional Director on behalf of Reserve Bank of India. The second prize was given to Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Food Corporation of India and UCO Bank. While the Chief General Manager, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Union Bank of India were given the third prize. State Bank of India and NABARD were honored with incentive awards.