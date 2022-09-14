Alert Motormen of Central Railway save 12 lives on railway track

Alert Motormen of Central Railway have saved 12 lives by their timely & prompt action during the period April to August 2022, out of which 4 were saved in the month of August 2022

On August 31, 2022, Sanjay Kumar Chouhan, Motorman, Mumbai division, while working on Thane-Ambernath local, noticed a man was lying on the track in front of the train at KM 33/122, He immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. The man later got up and left the track and his suicide attempt was averted thus saving a precious life. The train manager was duly informed, and the journey continued.

On August 28, 22, G S Bist, Motorman, Mumbai division while working on Titwala-CSMT local, saw one lady aged 55 to 56 years approximately come in the middle of the track & stood there in front of the train at KM No. 34/211 on Diva-Thane slow line section.

GS Bist immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train in time a few meters before the lady and saved her life. He had her removed from the track with the help of two lady passengers, carried her in the train till Thane & handed her over to on duty GRP Thane.

On August 27, 22, SV Jadhav, Motorman, Mumbai division while working on CSMT-Thane, noticed a girl approaching the track between the Chinchpokli-Byculla UP local line. He immediately stopped the train a few feet before the girl and saved her life. He informed the Train Manager about the same. Later on, RPF staff removed that girl from the track & the motorman worked safely up to the destination.

On August 19, 22 Ram Shabd, Motorman, Mumbai division, while working on Ambarnath-CSMT train, saw one boy, aged approx. 19–20 years, while entering Chinchpokli station, jump in the middle of the track & stood in front of the train. He immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train thus saving his life. Later the on duty RPF removed the boy from the track.

Out of these 12 incidents, 4 cases of lifesaving incidents occurred in August, 2 cases in July, 3 cases in June, 2 cases in May, and 1 case in April. Some visuals of these lifesaving incidents have become very popular in print and electronic & social media.

The Motormen driving the suburban trains display a high level of presence of mind and stop trains in time to save lives. They are the true Life Saviours.