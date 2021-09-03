Akanksha Kumari becomes CCL’s first Women Mining Engineer breaking the gender stereotypes

“No dream is impossible to achieve” the saying is proven true when Akanksha Kumari, a mining graduate joined the Churi underground mines, in North Karanpura area of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). In the process, she became the first Woman Mining Engineer to join CCL. Our woman employees have been shouldering the responsibilities ranging from officer to doctor to security guard and even running heavy machines like dumper and shovel and have excelled in each role. However, this is the first time when the core mining activity of one of the biggest coal mining company of the world will witness this progressive change. The enormity of her achievement can be gauged by the fact that Akanksha is the second mining engineer in the Maharatna Conglomerate Coal India Limited and the first one to work in an underground coal mine.

A resident of Barkagaon in Hazaribagh district, Akanksha completed her schooling from Navodaya Vidyalaya. Belonging to a mining belt she witnessed coal mining activities from close quarters and was enamored by it since her childhood. Thus, she developed a natural inquisitiveness towards mines and its activities since childhood, which led her to opt for mining engineering at BIT Sindri in Dhanbad. Before joining Coal India Limited, she worked for three years in Hindustan Zinc Limited’s Balaria mines in Rajasthan. She credits her family for unflinching support to follow her dreams. She said joining Coal India Limited was fulfillment of her childhood dream and hopes to deliver her best for the company.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, CMD, CCL P.M Prasad along with all Directors and whole CCL family congratulated her and expressed hope that she will contribute to the company’s future.

