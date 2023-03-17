Ahmedabad railway station to get majestic makeover

Ahmedabad is undergoing a major transformation and, hence, it is the need of the hour to redevelop the age-old structure of Ahmedabad railway station into a majestic grandeur to meet the vibrancy of the current times. Indian Railways is accelerating the work of transforming major stations across the country into modern and world class stations. 1,275 railway stations across the country have been identified for upgradation and modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, out of which 87 stations are in Gujarat. The transformation of Ahmedabad railway station with the latest infrastructure and amenities will have a multiplier effect in the economy with creation of new jobs. According to Western Railway, the redevelopment work of Ahmedabad station has been initiated and the Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) tender for the execution of project has been invited and was opened on March 13, 2023. The work of redevelopment is being targeted to be completed in 36 months. The project envisages a holistic approach for integration of heritage monuments and new City Centre at the station, by providing world-class infrastructure in the form of Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH), Multi-level car parking (MLCP), skywalk, landscaped plazas, etc.

