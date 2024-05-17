As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Adani Electricity appealed to its employees to donate generously used clothing for the underprivileged. Over 2,500 employees enthusiastically participated, contributing a significant amount of clothing to those in need. To ensure it reached those who needed it the most, Adani Electricity then distributed the collected clothing to various communities and hamlets within its distribution areas.
AEML donates clothes to the underprivileged
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 04:39 PM IST