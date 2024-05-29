ADTPS Fire Brigade's Swift Action Saves Dahanu Balloon Factory from Blaze

A fire incident at the Ashish Traders balloon factory godown in Jakat Naka, Dahanu, was contained this morning thanks to the swift and effective response of the Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS) fire brigade team.

Prompt Action by ADTPS Fire Brigade Averts Disaster

The Dahanu police station received a fire emergency call at approximately 4:10 AM today. The ADTPS fire brigade team responded promptly and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, fire officer Deshraj Parmar led the team in assessing the situation. They discovered a significant amount of raw materials and chemicals stored within the godown, posing a serious threat.

Prioritizing safety, the ADTPS fire brigade initiated a well-coordinated firefighting operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. This crucial action aimed to protect not only the raw materials but also the adjacent Prakash Rubbers factory.

Fire Extinguished Within Two and a Half Hours

"The firefighting efforts led by the ADANI Dahanu Thermal Power Station fire team successfully doused the fire entirely within two and a half hours," said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity. "Their swift response and skilled execution are believed to have prevented significant damage to valuable materials and the neighboring rubber factory."

The owner of Ashish Traders and the local administration expressed their sincere appreciation for the ADTPS fire brigade's hard work and dedication in controlling the fire. Their timely intervention and professionalism are commendable.

Committed to Public Safety

In addition to their firefighting capabilities, the ADTPS fire brigade team is committed to public safety. They regularly conduct fire safety awareness campaigns for the local community, schools, and organizations, empowering individuals and students with essential fire safety knowledge.