Adani Electricity Ushers in a New Era of Power Reliability for Mumbai with India's First Advanced Distribution Management System

Adani Electricity has inaugurated a new Network Operations Center (NOC) to ensure reliable power supply to over 31.5 lakh households and establishments. The NOC is equipped with the latest Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system powered by India's first fully functional Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS). This new hub is a significant leap forward in redefining how Mumbai experiences electricity, providing a futuristic solution to power management.

Real-time Intelligence for Smart Power Management:

The NOC powered by ADMS is a new technology set to revolutionize Mumbai’s power distribution. It collects data from a network of sensors, which is then analysed in real-time to give a complete picture of the city's electricity infrastructure. This allows for a more proactive approach to power distribution, as potential problems can be detected and addressed before they become significant issues for customers.

This allows the NOC team to:

Predict and Prevent Outages: ADMS can detect problems before they cause large power outages. This allows quick action to be taken to prevent any major disruptions for customers.

Faster Restoration: ADMS helps swiftly resolve problems caused by unexpected disruptions. It can identify the affected area and guide Adani Electricity’s power-warriors to take action to fix the problem.

Optimized Network Efficiency: It helps balance the flow of power across the electricity network. By doing this, it reduces the amount of energy that's lost and can potentially lower electricity bills.

Sustainable Future: ADMS seamlessly integrates renewable energy sources like solar and wind, promoting a greener tomorrow.

Customer-Centric Transformation:

Adani Electricity is committed to providing a consistent power supply to its customers to help them achieve their goals. Our new NOC reflects this commitment and offers the benefits below to our customers.

Reduced Outages: Experience fewer power cuts and enjoy uninterrupted power for essential tasks and leisure.

Shorter Outage Durations: When outages occur, expect quicker restoration times, thanks to ADMS's intelligent insights.

Improved Power Quality: Enjoy consistent voltage and frequency, ensuring seamless operation of your appliances and electronics.

Enhanced Service Excellence: ADMS empowers the NOC team to address your concerns with greater efficiency and precision.

A Testament to Technological Leadership:

Adani Electricity's commitment to innovation and industry leadership is demonstrated by their new initiative. The Adani NOC has unique features that sets it apart.

Cybersecurity Fortified: Our network is protected by strong, multi-layered security measures that keep it safe from cyber threats. This ensures that the power flow remains uninterrupted and reliable.

Interactive Visualization: Real-time information about the network is available on advanced dashboards and displays. This provides a clear understanding of the situation and helps to make informed decisions.

Talent Development: ADMS offers new engineers, a training platform that mimics real-world scenarios without affecting the actual network.

The launch of the Adani Network Operations Center with India's first ADMS marks a major highlight for Adani Electricity and for Mumbai's power landscape," stated Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity. “Adani Electricity is making Mumbai's power network more reliable and efficient. By using advanced technology, the power network can predict and fix problems faster, improve the flow of electricity, and contribute to a greener future. This will make the city brighter and more resilient.”

While, Aspen Tech spokesperson, M V Rudresha said, “ AspenTech is proud to partner with Adani Electricity to enhance Mumbai’s distribution system through our OSI monarch software platform. As a partner to Adani Group, we digitally transform them by optimizing the assets to run faster, longer, safer and greener.

The ADMS platform is not only relevant for today, but it is future ready. It will create an ecosystem for analytics-based monitoring and maintenance practices in the interest of Adani Electricity’s customers. The system will enable AEML to enhance the services being provided to 31.5 Lakhs Mumbaikars through advanced situational awareness and quick response to the events in the network.”

Moving Forward with Unrelenting Innovation

Adani Electricity remains unwavering in its pursuit of excellence. The inauguration of the Adani NOC is just the beginning of a transformative journey to ensure a brighter, more empowered Mumbai.