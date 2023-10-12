Adani Electricity offers subsidized residential rates to Navratri / Durga Puja Pandals

FP

Navratri / Durga Puja Festival is celebrated as a community festival in the city. As Mumbai gears up to celebrate the Navratri festival, at Adani Electricity, we understand the significance of this festival. Our teams are all set to welcome the popular festival of Mumbai – Navratri / Durga Puja which is celebrated across Mumbai. We take immense pride in providing uninterrupted power supply to Mumbaikars during Navratri / Durga Puja Festival.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd is offering subsidized Residential Tariff rates to Navratri / Durga Puja Pandals within 48 hours upon receiving the application. Navratri / Durga Puja Pandals can visit Adani Electricity website www.adanielectricity.com to apply for power connection or visit the nearest office of Adani Electricity for assistance.

Speaking on providing temporary connection to Navratri / Durga Puja Pandals, An Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited spokesperson said, "As Mumbai is gearing up to celebrate the Navratri / Durga Puja festival, we at Adani Electricity understand the significance of uninterrupted power supply to brighten the festivities. Last year, we achieved a remarkable feat by providing uninterrupted power supply to over 568 Navratri / Durga Puja pandals across Mumbai. We have made thorough preparations for fast release of connections and an operation squad to maintain reliability of supply. Our team is ensuring that the supply is released within 48 hours of receiving applications from Navratri / Durga Puja Pandals.

The spokesperson further said, “This year as well, our dedicated Quick Response team has been strategically deployed with a well-defined response and restoration plan for the safety and reliability of Navratri / Durga puja pandals and devotees.”

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited has appealed to all the Navratri / Durga Puja Pandals to undertake wiring from authorized Licensed Electrical Contractor only to ensure safety of the devotees visiting the Pandals / Navratri celebration grounds and install mandatory ELCB (Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker) to ensure the safety of devotees and volunteers visiting the pandals.

Adani Electricity is honored to serve and wishes all Mumbaikars a joyful and prosperous Navratri / Durga Puja festival. May the blessings of Goddess Durga bring wisdom, good luck, and unity to our great city.