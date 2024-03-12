Adani Electricity Mumbai Retains Top Ranking as India's Leading Power Utility

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited has once again solidified its position as India's premier power utility, retaining the No. 1 spot in the 12th edition of the Ministry of Power's Annual Integrated Rating & Ranking. Adani Electricity dominated the competition with exceptional performance across financial sustainability, operational excellence, and responsiveness to the external environment.

Key Highlights:

Unmatched Performance: Adani Electricity achieved a near-perfect score of 99.9 out of 100, outperforming 54 other electricity distribution companies nationwide.

Financial Strength: Adani Electricity earned a perfect score (75/75) in financial sustainability due to its prudent cash management and healthy debt metrics.

Customer Focus: Adani Electricity received top marks for performance excellence (13/13), showcasing its commitment to reliable service, efficient billing, and reduced distribution losses.

Community Partnership: Adani Electricity prioritized social responsibility with a perfect ranking in the external environment category (12/12), demonstrating strong relationships with all stakeholders and local communities.

Driving Success: Key Initiatives identified in the Report:

Adani Electricity success rests on its innovative approach to power distribution:

Digital Transformation: Digitized billing, multiple payment options, and advanced meter reading capabilities thereby enriching customer experience.

Loss Reduction: Analytics and vigilance have driven down distribution losses from 9.1% to 6.5% in just two years and passed on the benefit to the customers.

Financial Excellence: Adani Electricity strong working capital management practices ensure optimal liquidity and reduce interest burden on its customers.

Quote from Mr. Kandarp Patel, MD, Adani Electricity:

"This recognition belongs to our Valued Customers and all our Power Warriors. It's their trust and feedback that drives us to constantly innovate and improve. We're committed to providing Mumbai with a truly uninterrupted reliable and sustainable power supply, at the most competitive tariffs. We won't stop there – we'll keep pushing the boundaries to provide a more sustainable future to the communities we serve”.