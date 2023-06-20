Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. exposes power theft of Rs 1.33 crore, protecting honest consumers

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., through its vigilant efforts, has successfully uncovered a power theft case worth Rs. 1.33 crore in Malad East. Jaini Traders, operating an electroplating business in Kurar village, was found guilty of illegally using a three-phase direct supply. The company has filed an FIR (No -0384) at Kandivali Police Station under Sections 135 and 150 of the Electricity Act 2003 against the responsible individuals: Smt. Hansa Ramesh Bhushan, Prabhu Ratan Gami, Nilesh Mansukhlal Kamdar, and Subhash Ramji Gupta.

Over the past few months, the vigilance team had noticed suspicious activities in the area but lacked sufficient evidence to take immediate action. However, after careful planning, the team conducted a comprehensive examination of the LT network and discovered the direct supply connection. During the raid, the team faced numerous obstacles, including attempts to obstruct and manhandle them. Despite the resistance, they managed to gather solid evidence of power theft in the act, revealing the illicit use of three-phase direct supply for the electroplating business.

The assessment revealed that the theft involved 6,88,239 units over a period of three years and nine months, amounting to a staggering Rs. 1,33,05,209.54. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. applauds the vigilance team for their unwavering commitment and professionalism in unearthing this significant power theft case. This accomplishment further highlights their dedication to protecting the interests of honest and paying consumers.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited spokesperson stated, "We are immensely proud of our vigilance team for successfully exposing such a substantial power theft case, despite facing various challenges during the raid. Their exemplary work showcases their trust, courage, commitment, and dedication to their responsibilities. We congratulate the team for their hard work in protecting the interest of Honest paying consumers."

The spokesperson emphasized Adani Electricity's commitment to taking strict action against power theft, which ultimately burdens honest consumers with higher tariffs. By cracking down on these unlawful activities, the company ensures the protection of its honest consumers' interests.

The case has been transferred from Kandivali Police Station to Kurar Police station for further investigation.