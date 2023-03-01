Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited commission’s 100th 33 kV / 11 kV Distribution Substation in Dahisar East

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) which supplies uninterrupted and reliable power to its 3 million esteemed consumers across the suburbs of Mumbai covering an area of 400 sq km has commissioned their 100th 33 kV/ 11 kV Distribution Substation near Dahisar Check Naka, Dahisar East. With the commissioning of this Distribution Substation (DSS), existing installed capacity (4387 MVA) has been increased by 40 Mega Volt Amp (MVA).

To boost the existing capacity of the systems, it has created additional fifteen km of 33 kV and 6.5 km of 11 kV cable network. Catering to further radius of five sq. km from the existing load, this Distribution Substation has now made the former 33/11 kV system more flexible and well-equipped for contingencies.

Speaking on the 100thDistribution Substation, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited spokesperson said,” We are responsible for identifying developing areas that foresee increasing resource demand and reaching there on timely manner. In view of rapid development retail centers, malls, and residences in the Dahisar and Mira Road East area, Adani Electricity has made their network ready to meet the large-scale upcoming power demand of the area. The consumers in the Mira Road East and part of Dahisar East will be immensely benefited by the addition of a 100th distribution station in their locality in terms of getting new connections swiftly with reliable, and uninterrupted power source.”

The spokesperson further said,” Such magnifying network will be highly beneficial to the area’s development. It will not only make the connection smoother and more reliable for our current 10,000 + consumers, but it will also be a key facilitator for the relationships we form with the newer residents and establishments and provide them with a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.”

Adani Electricity’s expansion has been consistent despite Mumbai’s growing power requirement. It has achieved a milestone in transmission and distribution. From commissioning 1 to 2 sub-stations each year, since 1958, it has commissioned 14 substations in the last two years, and Dahisar Check Naka marks its 100th Sub-station.