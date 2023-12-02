Adani Electricity Garners Two Prestigious Safety Related Awards at OSH India 2023

Adani Electricity has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) with two coveted awards at the OSH India 2023 Awards. The company received the ‘Excellence in Road Safety Award’ for its initiatives in promoting safe road user behavior and the ‘Excellence in Innovation in Safety Technology Award’ for its continuous pursuit of excellence in workplace safety and innovative thinking.

Road safety remains a critical concern globally, and Adani Electricity has taken a proactive approach to address this issue by implementing various initiatives that encourage safer road user behaviour among its employees. These efforts have contributed significantly in reducing the number of road accidents involving the company's workforce.

Keeping in mind work environment safety, handling tools at workplace safely is very important to avoid untoward incidents while carrying out the job. Adani Electricity implemented various innovations in safety technology at its workplace so that field employees can handle equipment safely and at ease. For eg. Labour strenuous work is replaced by using innovative safety technology such as Tail gate installation on Truck/ Tempo for ease lifting of Toolbox and material to prevent material handling injury, pallet wheel base trolley for ease handling of oil drum movement, Latest technology LT cable identification set to prevent wrong identification and puncturing of faulty cable.

Speaking on the awards, Adani Electricity spokesperson stated, "We are immensely honored to receive these two prestigious awards at OSH India 2023. These accolades stand as a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating a safe and healthy work environment for our employees. We are committed to continuously improving our safety practices and are proud to be recognized for our efforts in this domain."

The spokesperson further added, "We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to each member of the Adani Electricity family for their invaluable contributions that have enabled us to achieve this significant milestone. We look forward to celebrating many more such joyous occasions that reflect the collective efforts of our team."

The OSH India Awards, instituted by Informa Markets in India in 2013, acknowledge and honor the industry's brightest stars, recognizing top innovative organizations and exemplary employees. This platform provides a unique opportunity for companies and individuals to gain international recognition for their outstanding contributions to occupational safety and health. The awards encompass a wide range of processes, technologies, and systems that drive growth through innovative ideas and approaches while delivering exceptional business results. These awards have played a pivotal role in fostering among applicants and promoting thought leadership within the Indian industry.

The annual OSH INDIA Best Practices Competition was conducted in November 2023 through a written application process, and the awards were presented on November 23, 2023. Apart from Adani Electricity, renowned organizations like L&T, JSW Steel, BOSCH, Ion Exchange, ACC (Adani Cement), Ambuja (Adani Cement), Marico Limited, Suzlon, Indian Oil Adani Ventures, Summit Digital, and many others showcased their best practices.

A total of 353 nominations were received, and 21 best practices were honored with OSH INDIA 2023 awards. The applications were evaluated by a panel of esteemed jury members.

Adani Electricity's recognition at the OSH India 2023 Awards reinforces its unwavering commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment for its employees, ensuring their well-being, and fostering a culture of safety excellence across all operations.