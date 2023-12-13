Adani Electricity Employees volunteer for CSR projects

Adani Electricity employees voluntarily participated in CSR project activities in Mumbai, carried out by Adani Foundation to show their gratitude for sustenance of the society.

Adani Foundation, in association with Adani Electricity, drives two landmark projects for underprivileged communities, ‘Utthan’ learning programme for BMC school students and ‘Swabhimaan’ a skilling programme to promote sustainable livelihood development for women in lesser privileged areas in Mumbai.

Adani Electricity’s leadership teams actively participate in community engagement by dedicating time alongside beneficiaries of the Utthan and Swabhimaan CSR projects. Volunteering in these CSR projects provides an excellent perspective into the needs and challenges of Consumers served by Adani Electricity. The volunteers participated in ‘Mothers Meet’ designed to boost attendance and retention of students, ‘Reading Clubs’ focused on boosting foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and also interacted with beneficiaries, teachers and parents impacted by theUtthan CSR activities in BMC schools. Similarly, Volunteers interacted with Swabhimaan program beneficiaries to discuss market access enablers and resources to further the sustainable livelihood development for women being skilled in several crafts, including jewellery making, masala creation, and home decoration.

Adani Electricity Mumbai spokesperson said, “We are extremely proud of our employees who are voluntarily participating in CSR projects. At Adani Electricity leadership team have a responsibility to not only achieve business goals but also to make a positive impact on society and the environment. It is, most importantly, an excellent platform for leadership teams to understand the needs and challenges of the communities we serve.”

Adani Foundation spokesperson said, “Integrated approach of wholehearted participation of employees is always appreciable, their wilful participation in CSR projects boosts the motivation of beneficiaries, stakeholders and the foundation teams.”

Project “Utthan” empowers students by enhancing their learning abilities and fostering better academic success. This ambitious initiative involves adopting government primary schools, providing individualized support for high-potential learners (Priya Vidyarthis), tackling dropout rates, and fostering collaboration to upgrade teachers' skills. Through engaging teachers and parents, the project bolsters foundational literacy and numeracy skills among students. Together, under the umbrella of "Utthan," over 12,000 children across 60 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools have been impacted.

In Mumbai and Dahanu, the "Swabhimaan" project is empowering women from underprivileged communities. This project aims to elevate the lives of women by equipping them with valuable skills, financial literacy, and access to microloans. Ultimately, "Swabhimaan" strives to cultivate self-sufficiency and economic empowerment within these women, enabling them to actively contribute to the prosperity of their families and communities. The project has been implemented in two phases, the first focusing on honing skills and the second on financial knowledge and micro-credit. Currently, approximately 4,000 women are actively involved in "Swabhimaan" within the Adani Electricity distribution area.