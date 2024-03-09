Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation join hands to celebrate International Women's Day

As part of the celebration, a dance and song competition were organized for girls from BMC schools. Additionally, 50 mothers of the participating students were invited to a session on the importance of health insurance for their families. Under the Swabhiman project, experts from the fields of health, law, and business were invited to empower members of the Enterprises Self Help Group (ESHG). These experts shared their knowledge on various subjects to support the growth of the ESHG members' businesses and promote healthy livelihoods. International Women's Day served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of the Utthan and Swabhiman projects.