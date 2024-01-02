Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation Empowers Women Through

Adani Electricity, in collaboration with the Adani Foundation, is making a lasting impact on the lives of underprivileged women through its "Swabhimaan" CSR initiative. This project currently supports over 3500 women across 150 self-help groups in Mumbai, empowering them with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Recently, Adani Electricity hosted a special fair at its offices, highlighting the handcrafted products created by these women. From vibrant artificial jewellery and designer candles to intricate Warli paintings and eco-friendly décor, the variety on display was a testament to their talent and hard work. Adani Electricity employees enthusiastically purchased these items, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the project by giving them market access exposure.

"Women's empowerment in Mumbai is a cornerstone of our CSR vision," stated an Adani Electricity spokesperson. "Through the Adani Foundation's Sustainable Development Program, we've implemented key initiatives like Entrepreneur Development Programme (EDP) and Enterprise Self Help Group (ESHG) in targeted areas. By providing trade training and market access, we aim to equip these women with the skills and resources they need to become self-reliant entrepreneurs."

The Adani Foundation echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their dedication to fostering self-sufficiency within these communities. “Our program ensures comprehensive support – from initial training to product creation and market linkages. We believe in creating platforms that empower these women to stand on their own feet and build brighter futures."

Strong focus on women's empowerment: "Swabhimaan" supports over 3500 women in Mumbai through livelihood opportunities.

Employee engagement: Adani Electricity employees actively participate in supporting the initiative.

Comprehensive approach: Adani Foundation provides training, resources, and market access for sustainable success.

Focus on self-reliance: The program empowers women to become independent entrepreneurs.

By leveraging its resources and collaborative efforts, Adani Electricity and the Adani Foundation are playing a vital role in uplifting the lives of underprivileged women and fostering a more inclusive and empowered future.