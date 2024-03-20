Adani Electricity aims to instal 8,500 EV chargers in Mumbai

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited simplifies electric vehicle (EV) adoption for housing societies with its groundbreaking "Share Charge" initiative. This innovative technology eliminates the complexities of individual EV charging, offering a streamlined, cost-effective, and sustainable solution.

Adani Electricity is rapidly rolling out 8,500 chargers to be installed in 4,000 housing societies across Suburban Mumbai.

The Future of EV Charging is Shared

Share Charge transforms EV charging with these key benefits:

Optimized Infrastructure: No more separate chargers or complex wiring. One centralized, ARAI-certified Share Charge station maximizes space and minimizes installation headaches.

App-Driven Convenience: Effortlessly schedule charging sessions, monitor usage, and even pay directly through a user-friendly mobile app.

Eco-conscious and Economical: Share Charge encourages responsible energy use and offers the market's most competitive charging rates, promoting sustainability and saving money.

Embracing the Electric Revolution – Made Easy

"Adani Electricity’s solution is unique and the most affordable solution. Share Charge solves challenges Societies face while planning their infrastructure for Residents. We are committed to making the transition to electric vehicles seamless for housing societies," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson. "Share Charge is a testament to this commitment, delivering a hassle-free, cost-saving solution that supports the widespread adoption of EVs"

Success Stories Speak for Themselves

Dheeraj Savera Tower CHSL, Siddharth Nagar, Borivali: "Our society's decision to implement Share Charge has been a game-changer. It's a convenient, responsible choice that benefits our residents and the environment." – Mr. M. Gouthaman, Secretary

Runwal Elegante CHSL, Shashtri Nagar, Andheri: "I'm saving money and reducing my carbon footprint with Share Charge. It's a win-win for me and our community." – Mr. Amit Mulchandani, Resident.

How to Get Started

Housing societies planning EV charging solutions for Residents can explore Share Charge. Key facts:

Flexible Charging: 7 hours typical for four-wheelers, 4 hours for two-wheelers (times may vary)

Smart Allocation: One charger serves multiple vehicles on alternate days.

Significant Savings: Mumbai’s most affordable EV charging solution

Housing Societies can reach Adani Electricity through the Website https://www.adanielectricity.com/sharecharge or call on Toll Free 19122