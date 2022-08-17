76th Independence Day celebrated at NALCO headquarters with enthusiasm

NALCO joined the nation in celebrating the 76th Independence Day with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, hoisted the National Flag and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and soldiers guarding our frontiers. He called upon NALCO collective to strive for realizing our Prime Minister’s Dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

On this occasion, a special cultural programme was oganised, wherein Divyang artistes presented patriotic songs. To encourage the Divyang artistes for their innovative skills and performance, Sridhar Patra, CMD and Sasmita Patra, President, NALCO Mahila Samiti felicitated them and presented mementos as a token of appreciation.

Besides, to mark the occasion, food packets were also distributed to the indoor patients of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.