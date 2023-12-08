 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas Observed At Office Of General Manager, SWR
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallery67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas Observed At Office Of General Manager, SWR

67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas Observed At Office Of General Manager, SWR

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was observed on 06.12.2023 at Rail Soudha, South Western Railway, Hubballi. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager was the Chief guest of the function. He garlanded the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and offered floral tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishore said that, Dr. B R Ambedkar played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the backward classes of the society. He recalled the various achievements of Dr. Babasaheb.

Kishore urged the Officers and Staff to work to realize ideals of Ambedkar towards the development of Nation.

Floral tributes were paid to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by U. Subba Rao, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of the Departments, Staff and the representatives of the trade unions and SC/ST association etc. of South Western Railway at the function organized at Rail Soudha, yesterday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: UP CM’s role in three Vidhan Sabha elections

Babus, mantris & buzz: UP CM’s role in three Vidhan Sabha elections

Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Bank of Maharashtra’s Commitment to ESG Principles

Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Bank of Maharashtra’s Commitment to ESG Principles

IRCTC’s Offers Exclusive Discounts On Its Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train Package

IRCTC’s Offers Exclusive Discounts On Its Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train Package

Waters Corporation Opens New State-of-the-Art Global Capability Center in Bengaluru

Waters Corporation Opens New State-of-the-Art Global Capability Center in Bengaluru

Western Railway Generated Ticket Checking Revenue Of ₹115.71 Crore During The Period From April To...

Western Railway Generated Ticket Checking Revenue Of ₹115.71 Crore During The Period From April To...