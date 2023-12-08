67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas Observed At Office Of General Manager, SWR

67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was observed on 06.12.2023 at Rail Soudha, South Western Railway, Hubballi. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager was the Chief guest of the function. He garlanded the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and offered floral tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishore said that, Dr. B R Ambedkar played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the backward classes of the society. He recalled the various achievements of Dr. Babasaheb.

Kishore urged the Officers and Staff to work to realize ideals of Ambedkar towards the development of Nation.

Floral tributes were paid to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by U. Subba Rao, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of the Departments, Staff and the representatives of the trade unions and SC/ST association etc. of South Western Railway at the function organized at Rail Soudha, yesterday.