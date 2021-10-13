5 programs at SRMIST gets NBA Accreditation

Five undergraduate programs at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur received accreditation by National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The programs in Biotech and Mechanical have been given an accreditation for six years (2021-22 to 2026-27). Civil, EEE and ECE have been given three years accreditation. SRM Institute of Science and Technology has successfully been rated by QS with 5 Stars for Online Teaching. QS has also been awarded 4 Star Rating for the Institution and Five Star Rating for Teaching, Employability, Innovation and Social Responsibility.

Speaking on the latest developments, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan said, “This is a significant achievement in continuation of providing quality education to students. Our academic excellence, research and innovation, internships and placements have enabled us to get the NBA accreditation.”

He has also urged students and faculty to continue to excel in all areas, with more focus on research on energy, water, environment and health care which are very much needed to sustain life.

SRMIST expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders - students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, employers and industry partners for these recognitions.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:03 PM IST