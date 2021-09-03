Over 1,200 students participate in the Freshers’ Induction program at SRMIST

The Freshers' Induction 2021-22 program for the College of Science and Humanities at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur was held virtually today (30 August 2021). Over 1200 students participated in this event.

The chief guest of the event Dr. N. K. Senthamarai Kannan, Inspector General of Police, Tamil Nadu & Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli addressed the gathering. He said the Institute needs to take adequate precaution when classes start physically such as masking, washing, social distancing, and vaccination. Emphasizing on the need to become job creators, he urged the incoming students to focus on developing skills and have a multidisciplinary approach so that they become entrepreneurs. He pointed out that pandemic has changed the outlook of job opportunities.

“Students should pursue studies depending on the need of the demand. It is important to opt for skilled certification.” He also advised students to distance themselves from all sort of bad habits and give importance to health, sports, and hobbies.

ALSO READ SRM Hospital opens 3 centres of Excellence on the occasion of its Founder’s Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:49 AM IST