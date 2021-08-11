38-yr-old doctor & Covid Warrior gets new breath of life at Yashoda Hospitals - Hyderabad

Dr. Satyendra Mishra is a young Covid warrior, Pulmonary doctor by profession, probably seen and treated among the highest number of Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh, unfortunately himself got afflicted with the virus, few months ago in the line of duty. Due to his yeoman service and selfless sacrifices, lot of friends, family, patients, Madya Pradesh government felt they needed to offer the best possible care and facilitated airlifting the patient to Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad on 14th April 2021. Yashoda hospital have distinguished themselves in Advanced Lung Failure including pioneering work in Covid ECMO care and Lung Transplant Services. The hospital catered to more than 75 Air ambulance transfers during the second wave with ability to manage 20 plus ECMO patients at a time in the dedicated “Advanced lung failure unit” and Post COVID Lung Transplants with among the best outcomes with a world-class team of experts and infrastructure.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:35 AM IST