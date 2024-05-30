27 Employees Of Western Railway Felicitated With General Manager’s Safety Award

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway felicitated 27 employees at WR Headquarters, Mumbai for their outstanding work which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the month of February, March & April, 2024 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. Out of the 27 employees, 08 are from Vadodara Division, 06 from Ahmedabad division, 05 from Ratlam while 03 each are from Mumbai Central & Bhavnagar Division and 02 from Rajkot Division.

The meeting was also attended by Additional General Manager and Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of the Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail & track fracture, application of emergency brakes to save untoward incidents, extinguished the smoke detected in coaches and brake binding or dangling object in passing train etc.

Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence.