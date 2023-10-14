233 Beneficiaries get Free Artificial Limbs at MRPL

Two hundred and thirty-three beneficiaries received free artificial limbs (Jaipur Foot) during the seven-day "Free Artificial Limb Camp" organized by MRPL from 11 to 17 October 2023 at MERC Hall MRPL, Mangalore. MLA Umanath Kotian inaugurated the Camp, MD MRPL Sanjay Varma, GGM HR Krishna Hegde, CGM CSR Manoj Kumar, and GM CSR Malatesh MH were present on the occasion. Of the total beneficiaries, 230 were from D.K, Udupi, Shimoga, Dharwad, Raichur and Gadag districts. Whereas three were from Kerala, Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu.

MD Varma said, "As a refinery, we take the country forward by providing fuels needed for mobility requirement of the nation, and similarly, we are glad to provide help in mobility to the needy people in our surroundings". He commended the Jaipur Foot for providing excellent and efficient service to differently-abled fellow citizens.

Inaugurating the Camp, Kotian said, "When differently-abled people are supported, many avenues open up for them." He commended MRPL for its CSR service and for providing a Hospital for Mulki at the expense of 1 Crore Rs. He also called upon the beneficiaries "to inspire themselves to strive to live a dignified life and achieve more."

This year's Camp was the 18th free Artificial Limb Camp arranged by MRPL over the years. In 1996, MRPL hosted the First free Artificial Limb camp. This program was part of MRPL's Shiksha + Arogya Samrakshan under its CSR initiative, for which 60% of CSR funds are utilized. Nearly 4,000 plus beneficiaries have availed of this facility, with around 2000 beneficiaries belonging to Aspirational districts, namely Raichur and Yadgir.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)