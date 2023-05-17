 Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Ephedrine Sulfate Injection
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Ephedrine Sulfate Injection

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Ephedrine Sulfate Injection

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara (India).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Ephedrine Sulfate Injection | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Ephedrine Sulfate Injection USP, 50 mg/mL single-dose vials, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Ephedrine Sulfate Injection is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara (India).

Ephedrine Sulfate Injection USP, 50 mg/mL had annual sales of USD 52 mn in the United States.

The group now has 368 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Read Also
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Metronidazole Topical Cream
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Ephedrine Sulfate Injection

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Ephedrine Sulfate Injection

Fintech unicorn Zepz to lay off 420 employees: Report

Fintech unicorn Zepz to lay off 420 employees: Report

L&T Construction wins a major order in Thane for its buildings and factories business

L&T Construction wins a major order in Thane for its buildings and factories business

Suzlon secures a new order of 99 MW from Vibrant Energy

Suzlon secures a new order of 99 MW from Vibrant Energy

ZestMoney announces new management and funding; plots path to profitability after founders quit

ZestMoney announces new management and funding; plots path to profitability after founders quit