 Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Metronidazole Topical Cream
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Metronidazole Topical Cream

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Metronidazole Topical Cream

Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder known as rosacea, a type of adult acne.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Metronidazole Topical Cream | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Metronidazole Topical Cream, 0.75%.

Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder known as rosacea, a type of adult acne. It is expected to help decrease redness, swelling and the number of pimples caused by rosacea and is believed to work by decreasing swelling (inflammation). The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad (India).

Metronidazole Topical Cream, 0.75% had annual sales of USD 25 mn in the United States.

The group now has 366 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Read Also
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Icosapent Ethyl Capsules
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Metronidazole Topical Cream

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Metronidazole Topical Cream

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: HDFC AMC net profit jumps to Rs 376.20 cr, Club Mahindra net profit down at...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: HDFC AMC net profit jumps to Rs 376.20 cr, Club Mahindra net profit down at...

Hinduja family's rift remains, says Srichand’s lawyer in London court

Hinduja family's rift remains, says Srichand’s lawyer in London court

Infosys launches the Live Operations Platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys launches the Live Operations Platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Serum Life Sciences to make additional $150 million funding in Biocon Biologics

Serum Life Sciences to make additional $150 million funding in Biocon Biologics