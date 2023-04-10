 Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg (USRLD: Zithromax Tablets).

Azithromycin is indicated to treat certain bacterial infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), infections of the ears, lungs, sinuses, skin, throat, and reproductive organs. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg had annual sales of USD 20 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).

The group now has 360 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Read Also
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Acetazolamide Tablets USP, 125 mg and 250 mg
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bank of Baroda's total business grows by 16.8% YoY

Bank of Baroda's total business grows by 16.8% YoY

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg

VIDA, powered by Hero becomes the official Electric Mobility partner of Lucknow Super Giants

VIDA, powered by Hero becomes the official Electric Mobility partner of Lucknow Super Giants

JSW Ispat reports 9% YoY growth in Crude Steel Production in Q4

JSW Ispat reports 9% YoY growth in Crude Steel Production in Q4

Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel

Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel