Zomato Shares Recover After Tumbling Down More Than 5% Ignoring The Massive Jump Of 389% In Q2 Net Profit

Zomato, the delivery giant's shares, tumbled down more than 5 per cent before the stock started to trade in green with a gain of 1.89 per cent amounting to Rs 4.85 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The stock went on to touch the day low of Rs 242.10 per share on the NSE after hitting the opening bell around the closing price of the previous trading day.

The stock has recorded a 52-week high and an all-time high at the same level of Rs 298.25 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The stock was currently trading around Rs 260.00 per share on the national stock exchange (NSE).

Zomato Q2 FY25

Net profit and revenue

The food delivery giant Zomato announced a 389 per cent increase in net profit, rising from Rs 36 crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 176 crore in Q2 FY25. As more customers placed orders, the company's revenue grew by 69 per cent during that period, from Rs 2,848 crore to Rs 4,799 crore, according to stock exchange filings.

The company's operating revenues climbed from Rs 4,206 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2 FY25 on a quarterly basis.

Blinkit Q2 FY25

The value of all online delivery orders placed on the platform, including taxes, customer delivery fees, and all discounts, is referred to as the GOV. The tips given to delivery partners are not included in the GOV.

Compared to Rs 3 crore in the June quarter, Zomato's quick commerce division reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2 FY25. Compared to a loss of Rs 125 crore a year ago, the EBITDA loss shrank considerably.

Adjusted revenue for Blinkit was Rs 1,156 crore, a 129 PEr cent increase over Rs 505 crore in Q2 FY24. Adjusted revenue rose 23 per cent on a quarter-over-quarter basis compared to Rs 942 crore in the June quarter.

Total orders from Blinkit

Blinkit's total orders increased by over 104 per cent to 92.9 million in Q2FY25 from 45.5 million in Q2FY24. The total orders for Q2FY25 increased sequentially from 78.8 million in Q1FY25 by over 17 per cent.

The quick commerce division's share of Zomato's overall GOV grew from 1.3 per cent in Q1FY25 to 3.8 per cent in Q2FY25. Blinkit's contribution to GOV on a QoQ basis dropped from 4 per cent during the FY25 June quarter.