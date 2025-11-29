 'Under The Leadership Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Is Rapidly Moving Toward Self-Reliance & Sustainable Growth': Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly moving toward self-reliance and sustainable growth. He said that FICCI has played a vital role as a strong bridge between the government and industry, contributing significantly to nation-building. This platform, he added, reflects India's economic strength.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly moving toward self-reliance and sustainable growth. He added that continuous development work is being carried out in Rajasthan with the same vision, and the state now holds vast potential across all sectors. Calling upon entrepreneurs to invest in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said that collective efforts will pave the way for a prosperous Rajasthan and help fulfill the dream of a developed India.

Chief Minister Sharma was addressing the 98th Annual Conference of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. He said that FICCI has played a vital role as a strong bridge between the government and industry, contributing significantly to nation-building. This platform, he added, reflects India's economic strength, bringing together policymakers, industrialists, and investors. He noted that for the Rising Rajasthan Summit, FICCI partnered with international outreach programmes in the UK, Germany, the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the transformative changes of the past decade, the Chief Minister said India is now among the world's fastest-growing major economies. "Reforms such as GST and labor laws have strengthened the concept of "one nation, one market", while Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and UDAN have vastly improved national connectivity." Initiatives like 'Make in India', Digital India, UPI, and technology-driven innovation are shaping the India Vision 2047 roadmap, the Chief Minister added.

He said that Rajasthan, being India's largest state, is set to play a decisive role in this journey. "Guided by the double-engine government, the state is progressing on the pillars of reform, stability, and opportunity." The ERCP (Ram Jalsetu Link Project) will provide drinking water to 17 districts, he added. "Crimes against women have declined by 9.24 per cent. Rajasthan's GDP growth rate stands at 12.2 per cent, surpassing the national average of 9.7 per cent," CM Sharma said.

He added that the state government has implemented a single-window system, digital reforms, and transparent land policies to foster an investment-friendly ecosystem. "Through the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed, of which Rs 7 lakh crore have already been implemented." Chief Minister Sharma said that Rajasthan is becoming the renewable energy capital of India, leading in solar power and advancing rapidly in wind energy, green hydrogen, and green ammonia.

"The state also holds vast mineral reserves. More than five lakh MSMEs and startups are registered in Rajasthan, placing it fourth in the country. Under the i-Start programme, more than 7,000 startups have been registered, generating thousands of jobs in the state." He said that Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated for a five-year road infrastructure plan, alongside the development of industrial clusters, multi-modal logistics parks, border economic zones, modern airports, and city-specific missions.

Calling Rajasthan India's most prestigious tourism brand, the Chief Minister said the state's culture, heritage, wildlife, cuisine, and festivals make it a global favorite destination. Rajasthan continues to lead as a destination for wedding tourism and is expanding world-class facilities for MICE events, CM Sharma added. He said the state government is also promoting film tourism, eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and religious tourism.

"Public Private Partnership-based hotel projects, heritage conservation, and new tourism infrastructure are transforming Rajasthan into one of the world's premier tourist destinations." The event was attended by FICCI President Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, FICCI President-elect for 2025–26 Anant Goenka, senior FICCI officials, and a large number of industrialists and investors.

