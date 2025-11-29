 'Indian Tea Needs To Develop A Wider Catalogue Of Internationally Marketable Varieties': Piyush Goyal
India, which continues to be globally recognised for iconic teas such as Darjeeling, Assam and Nilgiri, needs to develop a wider catalogue of internationally marketable varieties.

Updated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India, which continues to be globally recognised for iconic teas such as Darjeeling, Assam and Nilgiri, needs to develop a wider catalogue of internationally marketable varieties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. India is among the world’s largest tea producers and exporters, with nearly 255 million tonnes exported annually.

Addressing the Sankalp Foundation’s ‘National Conference on Safe Tea Production’ here, he underlined that India must move beyond its traditional strengths and focus on creating new signature blends that resonate with changing consumer tastes, emerging wellness trends, and premium lifestyle markets worldwide. The minister emphasised that sustainable practices, responsible labour standards, and continuous innovation are essential to maintaining high-quality tea and low Manufacturing Readiness Levels (MRL).

India Posts 8.2% GDP Growth In Q2, Piyush Goyal Credits Reforms And Exports
article-image

Goyal also urged researchers and scientists to leverage India’s diverse agro-climatic strengths to develop innovative varieties and high-value products that can unlock new export opportunities. Such innovation-driven value addition, he said, would not only enhance India’s global footprint but also enable farmers — particularly small growers — to secure better returns. The Minister stressed that sustained research, experimentation, and product development will be key to ensuring that Indian tea remains competitive, distinctive, and future-ready in an increasingly dynamic global tea industry.

He also underscored the importance of safeguarding this key industry, which plays an integral role in India’s hospitality and trade culture, and added that deliberations held during the conference would provide valuable inputs to the Ministry and the Tea Board to further strengthen the sector. While the government remains committed to improving the lives of tea growers, inputs, suggestions, and guidance from stakeholders, researchers, and industry players are invaluable in shaping effective policies.

He highlighted the government’s Rs 1,000-crore package aimed at supporting tea growers and workers, along with initiatives such as the Chai Sahayog App, which enables small growers to realise better prices for their produce. Goyal encouraged the wider adoption of innovative and sustainable farming practices, noting that methods such as drip irrigation can significantly improve water efficiency and overall productivity for growers.

