Bajaj Finserv, HUL & Piditlite, Along With 70 Others, To Declare Their Q2 Earnings

The Q2 results season is underway in full speed. A lot of companies are participants in the marquee index of the NSE's (National Stock Exchange); the Nifty 50 have already declared their financial results for the quarter ended on September 30.

Luggage manufacturer giant VIP Industries, insurance arm of a PSU, SBI life insurance, fevicol manufacturer Pidilite Industries, two-wheeler mammoth TVS Motors, and IIFL Finance are scheduled to release their financials for Q2 of the current financial year.

Today, on October 23, the following companies will also release their Q2 FY25 results, including fast-moving consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever, media company New Delhi Television (NDTV), real estate company Godrej Properties, diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs, and non-banking private lender Bajaj Finserv.

All companies to announce Q2 results

Andhra Cements Ltd.

Arfin India Ltd.

Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd.

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Bacil Pharma Ltd.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.

Birla Corporation Ltd.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.

Birlasoft Ltd.

Care Ratings Ltd.

Craftsman Automation Ltd.

Cybertech Systems And Software Ltd.

DaiIchi Karkaria Ltd.

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd.

Dodla Dairy Ltd.

Equinox India Developments Ltd.

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd.

Fed bank Financial Services Ltd.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd.

PNGs Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.

G G Engineering Ltd.

Godrej Properties Ltd.

Orient Green Power Company Ltd.

Heritage Foods Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

IIFl Finance Ltd.

Indo Credit Capital Ltd.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson ControlsHitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.

Kisan Mouldings Ltd.

KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd.

Karnataka Bank Ltd.

Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd.

Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd.

Lucent Industries Ltd.

Machhar Industries Ltd.

Manorama Industries Ltd.

Mas Financial Services Ltd.

Metro Brands Ltd.

Miven Machine Tools Ltd.

Nath BioGenes (India) Ltd.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

New Delhi Television Ltd.

Niit Learning Systems Ltd.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd.

Resonance Specialties Ltd.

Rajnish Retail Ltd.

Rattanindia Power Ltd.

Sagar Cements Ltd.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Schaeffler India Ltd.

Shradha Ai Technologies Ltd.

Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

Summit Securities Ltd.

Syngene International Ltd.

Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.

Trf Ltd.

TVS Holdings Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Ltd.

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.

United Spirits Ltd.

V.I.P.Industries Ltd.

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.

Zomato Q2 FY25

Zomato's consolidated revenue from operations for the September quarter of FY25 was Rs 4,799 crore, up more than 68 per cent from Rs 2,848 crore in the same period last year. It brought in Rs 5,020 crore in total revenue.

In Q2 FY25, the company's consolidated profit after tax increased by 388 per cent to Rs 176 crore, up from Rs 36 crore in Q2 FY24.

Blinkit's total orders increased by over 104 per cent to 92.9 million in Q2 FY25 from 45.5 million in Q2 FY24. The total orders for Q2 FY25 increased sequentially from 78.8 million in Q1 FY25 by over 17 per cent.

The quick commerce division's share of Zomato's overall GOV (gross order value) grew from 1.3 per cent in Q1 FY25 to 3.8 per cent in Q2 FY25. Blinkit's contribution to GOV (gross order value) on a QoQ basis dropped from 4 per cent during the FY25 June quarter.

The stock was trading at Rs 245.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after hitting the opening bell at Rs 256.35 per share. The stock was trading with a 4.43 per cent decline amounting to Rs 11.35 per share on the NSE.