Zomato IPO oversubscribed by 38 times at end of final day of issue

The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato was subscribed over 38 times by the end of the final day of the issue on Friday.

According to data on the BSE website, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscribed 51.79 times of their earmarked portion, while the portion of the non-institutional investors was subscribed 32.96 times.

Further, retail investors subscribed 7.45 times of the portion allocated to them and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 0.62 times.

The subscription period for Zomato IPO was available till 5 pm, Friday.

Bids were received for a total of 2,751.25 crore shares against the total issue size of more than 71.92 crore shares.

The largest IPO of the year so far, Zomato opened on Wednesday at Rs 72-76 per share.

On Tuesday, the company had said that it has raised Rs 4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 55.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 76 per share.

The Singapore government, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others, were the participants in the anchor book.