Zomato IPO brought new set of investors, shift in consumer behaviour: Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar

Online food delivery platform Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering has seen a new set of investors coming into the capital market and there is a visible shift in consumer behaviour, a senior official of Paytm Money said on Thursday.

Zomato IPO was oversubscribed 4.8 times on the second day on Thursday as retail investors continued to pour in bids.

The company got bids for 344.76 crore shares against 71.92 crore shares on offer, stock exchange data showed.

"Zomato IPO is the start of an important change in Indian capital markets as we see a very new set of investors and also the start-up ecosystem truly taking centre stage.