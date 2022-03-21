e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

Zomato announces 10-minute delivery, Instant; 'leading from front to survive' says Deepinder Goyal

FPJ Web Desk
Zomato Instant to delivery food in 10 minutes assuring delivery partner safety, says Deepinder Goyal./ Representational image |

Zomato is promising deliveries in 10 minutes. Yes, you read that right. Food to be delivered in 10 minutes with quality, hygiene and safety of the delivery partner too taken care of.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Zomato himself confirmed the development in a tweet:

Goyal spelt out how it would be achieved: To fulfil the 'quick delivery' promise, Zomato does not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. He further said no delivery partners would be penalised for later deliveries. "The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the roda, and does not put any lives at risk."

Recently Karti Chidambaram had raised this issue of quick deliveries and named Swiggy and Zomato sayint that guidelines were needed to protect delivery agents from unrealistic targets and ensure their safety.

Why 10-minute food delivery?

Zomato says customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don't want to plan, and they dont want to wait. In fact, sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app.

So what is the next best thing to do? Goyal says, Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. So Zomato has come out with its 10-minute food delivery offering-Zomato Instant.

How will Zomato deliver in 10 minutes?

At the outset, Goyal clarified that nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale. But, he says, "We are eager to be the first to create this category, globally."

Goyal spelt out the 8 principles around which Zomato Instant is being built:

  • (Almost) as affordable as home-cooked food

  • Highest quality of fresh food

  • World class hygiee practices

  • Minimal use of plastic packaging

  • Convenient packaging for quick/easy consumption

  • Traceable supply chain (v2)

  • Delivery partner safety

  • Deep collaboration with resturant partners

Goyal said each of Zomato's finishing stations will house bestseller items (20-30 dishes) from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences. "The experience of having delivered 1.35 billion orders across India over the years makes our job a little easier.'

Due to demand predictability at a hyperlocal level, we expect that the price for the customer will get significantly reduced, while the absolute rupee margin/income for our restaurant partners as well as our delivery partners, will remain the same.

