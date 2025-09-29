 Reliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based Biotruster Pte For $12 Million
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based Biotruster Pte For $12 Million

Reliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based Biotruster Pte For $12 Million

A share purchase agreement has been signed among Reliance Power Netherlands BV, Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Biotruster (Singapore) Pte Ltd to this effect.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Reliance Power on Monday said it will sell 100 per cent stake in several Indonesian step-down subsidiaries to Singapore-based Biotruster Pte Ltd for around USD 12 million.A share purchase agreement has been signed among Reliance Power Netherlands BV, Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Biotruster (Singapore) Pte Ltd to this effect.

Read Also
Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry...
article-image

Reliance Power will sell 100 per cent equity shareholding in PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, PT Heramba Coal Resources, PT Sumukha Coal Services, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, and PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi, subject to certain conditions precedent and other customary terms and conditions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Around USD 12 million will be received on the closure of the deal.Reliance Power further noted that the buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/group companies.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based Biotruster Pte For $12 Million
Reliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based Biotruster Pte For $12 Million
Jr NTR Touches Ribs In Pain, Struggles To Sit Due To Injury During Kantara: Chapter 1 Hyderabad Event Due; Inside Video Goes Viral
Jr NTR Touches Ribs In Pain, Struggles To Sit Due To Injury During Kantara: Chapter 1 Hyderabad Event Due; Inside Video Goes Viral
West Central Railway Apprentice Registration 2025 Closes Today At wcr.indianrailways.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply Now For 2865 Posts
West Central Railway Apprentice Registration 2025 Closes Today At wcr.indianrailways.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply Now For 2865 Posts
Shashi Tharoor Calls 'Idlis' Culinary Equivalent Of A Tagore Sangeet, A Husain Painting & A Tendulkar Century: Wins Internet With His Defense
Shashi Tharoor Calls 'Idlis' Culinary Equivalent Of A Tagore Sangeet, A Husain Painting & A Tendulkar Century: Wins Internet With His Defense

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based...

Reliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based...

NSE Trading Holiday Calendar For October 2025, Stock Market To Remain Closed On These Major Festival...

NSE Trading Holiday Calendar For October 2025, Stock Market To Remain Closed On These Major Festival...

Homegrown Premier Energies Secures Multiple Solar Contracts Worth ₹177 Crore In Republic Of Benin,...

Homegrown Premier Energies Secures Multiple Solar Contracts Worth ₹177 Crore In Republic Of Benin,...

RBI To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.50% In Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meeting: Bajaj...

RBI To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.50% In Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meeting: Bajaj...

21st PM Kisan Installment Sent Early To Farmers In 3 States, When Will The Rest Get ₹2,000 In...

21st PM Kisan Installment Sent Early To Farmers In 3 States, When Will The Rest Get ₹2,000 In...