 Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry To Establish Integrated Manufacturing Facilities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry To Establish Integrated Manufacturing Facilities

Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry To Establish Integrated Manufacturing Facilities

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed at the World Food India 2025 event here, the sources said. Reliance Industries had announced the investment plan at its annual general meeting in August, saying it would create "Asia's largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies."

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Thursday signed a Rs 40,000-crore agreement with the Food Processing Industries Ministry to establish integrated food manufacturing facilities across the country, according to sources.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed at the World Food India 2025 event here, the sources said. Reliance Industries had announced the investment plan at its annual general meeting in August, saying it would create "Asia's largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies."

Read Also
UPITS 2025: Grand Confluence Of Investment, Innovation & Culture Set To Unfold On September 25
article-image

RCPL, which emerged from Reliance Retail and became a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has become one of India's fastest-growing fast-moving consumer goods companies, generating revenue of over Rs 11,000 crore in just three years since inception.

Under the MoU, RCPL will invest more than Rs 1,500 crore to set up integrated facilities for food products and beverages in Katol, Nagpur in Maharashtra and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.At the August AGM, Reliance Industries director Isha Ambani said that RCPL was among the group's "growth engines" and aimed to achieve revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore within five years with a global presence.

FPJ Shorts
Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion: What Is This Condition & How Dangerous Is It?
Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion: What Is This Condition & How Dangerous Is It?
Delhi Govt Sanctions ₹20.20 Crore Composite Grant For 2,645 Schools Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme
Delhi Govt Sanctions ₹20.20 Crore Composite Grant For 2,645 Schools Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme
NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar Credits Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution For Keeping India United Amid Regional Unrest
NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar Credits Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution For Keeping India United Amid Regional Unrest
Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Left Bleeding After Violent Brawl At Navratri Dandiya Event At NESCO In Goregaon
Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Left Bleeding After Violent Brawl At Navratri Dandiya Event At NESCO In Goregaon

"Our long-term ambition is to become India's largest FMCG company with a global presence," Ambani had said, adding that the FMCG business would serve as a "blueprint for expansion" into apparel, electronics and other consumer categories.RCPL has acquired several consumer brands including Tagz Foods and launched house brands ranging from soap to cola under names including Campa, Independence, Alan's, Enzo and Ravalgaon.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry...

Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry...

'Tax Burden On People Will Ease Further As India's Economy Gains More Strength': PM Modi

'Tax Burden On People Will Ease Further As India's Economy Gains More Strength': PM Modi

PM Modi Pushes 'Make In India' Initiative At UP Trade Show 2025, Highlights Strengthening...

PM Modi Pushes 'Make In India' Initiative At UP Trade Show 2025, Highlights Strengthening...

Festive Season 2025 To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, 70% Expected To Be Big Roles In Tier 2 Cities

Festive Season 2025 To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, 70% Expected To Be Big Roles In Tier 2 Cities

India’s Organic Exports To Australia Reach $8.96 Million, With A Total Volume Of 2,781.58 Metric...

India’s Organic Exports To Australia Reach $8.96 Million, With A Total Volume Of 2,781.58 Metric...